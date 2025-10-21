SUBSCRIBE
MBX Biosciences to Participate in November 2025 Investor Conferences

October 21, 2025 | 
CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sam Azoulay, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will present at and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 3:30 p.m. – 3:55 p.m. ET
Location: Boston, MA

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 3:20 p.m. – 3:50 p.m. ET
Location: New York, NY

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 4:00 p.m. – 4:25 p.m. GMT
Location: London, UK

TD Cowen Treatment Advancements in Obesity and Related Disorders Summit

Date: Monday, November 24, 2025
Format: Fireside chat and 1x1 meetings
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

The live webcasts can be accessed in the events section of the MBX Biosciences website at https://investors.mbxbio.com/news-events/events. Access to the webcast replays will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the events and will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About MBX Biosciences 
MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes canvuparatide (MBX 2109) for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) preparing for Phase 3 development; imapextide (1416) for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) in Phase 2 development; and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291 in Phase 1 development, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical obesity candidates. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at https://mbxbio.com/ and follow it on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Katie Beach Oltsik
Inizio Evoke Comms
katie.beach@inizioevoke.com   
(937) 232-4889

Investor Contact:
Jim DeNike
MBX Biosciences
jdenike@mbxbio.com


