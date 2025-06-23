MBX Biosciences Appoints Andreas Moraitis, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development

Dr. Moraitis brings deep experience in endocrinology to his role leading clinical development for MBX’s lead product candidate, canvuparatide

CARMEL, Ind., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced the appointment of Andreas Moraitis, M.D., as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.

“Canvuparatide has the potential to provide a meaningful new option for people living with hypoparathyroidism, an area where patients continue to face significant unmet needs,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences. “Andreas’ deep expertise in endocrinology and proven track record of leading clinical development programs, from Investigational New Drug (IND) application to New Drug Application (NDA), make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team as we advance canvuparatide and our growing pipeline of obesity and rare disease product candidates.”

“I have dedicated my career to developing new approaches for people living with complex endocrine conditions,” said Dr. Moraitis. “I am delighted to join MBX and look forward to working with this talented and experienced team to advance canvuparatide and help bring new potential treatments to patients whose needs are not adequately managed by existing treatments.”

Dr. Moraitis is a board-certified endocrinologist with extensive experience leading clinical development programs for endocrine and metabolic indications. Prior to joining MBX, Dr. Moraitis spent over a decade at Corcept Therapeutics, where he oversaw endocrine clinical development. While at Corcept, he led the design and execution of clinical programs in rare endocrine diseases, supported the initial NDA filing of relacorilant for hypercortisolism, and collaborated closely with regulatory authorities throughout the clinical development process. Dr. Moraitis previously served as Clinical Assistant Professor in the Endocrine Oncology Program at the University of Michigan and as volunteer clinical faculty at the VA Medical Center in Orlando. He completed a fellowship in Adult and Reproductive Endocrinology at the National Institutes of Health and holds an M.D. from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and endocrinology, metabolism, and diabetes. Dr. Moraitis previously served in the Greek Military Air Force. He earned his M.D. from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies based on its proprietary PEP™ platform, for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. The Company is advancing a pipeline of novel candidates for endocrine and metabolic disorders with clinically validated targets, established endpoints for regulatory approval, significant unmet medical needs and large potential market opportunities. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate canvuparatide (MBX 2109), in Phase 2 development for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP); imapextide (MBX 1416), in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH); and an obesity portfolio that includes MBX 4291, with an IND currently under FDA review, as well as multiple discovery and pre-clinical candidates in development for the treatment of obesity. The Company is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the Company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow it on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: MBX Biosciences’ expectations regarding Dr. Moraitis’s ability to help advance the company’s pipeline, MBX Biosciences’ expectations regarding the further advancement of its pipeline of programs in endocrine and metabolic disorders; and MBX Biosciences’ plans for delivery of differentiated endocrine and metabolic compounds to underserved patients.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect MBX Biosciences’ business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to the Company’s research and development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical development activities; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical development activities; the risk that preliminary results may not be indicative of later results; MBX Biosciences’ ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; as well as other risks described in “Risk Factors,” in MBX Biosciences’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as subsequent filings with the SEC. MBX Biosciences expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

MBX uses and intends to continue to use its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company's Investor Relations website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, and webcasts.

