mbiomics Announces Third Closing of Series A, Reaching €30 Million to Advance Microbiome Therapeutics

Munich, Germany, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mbiomics GmbH, a pioneering techbio company advancing scalable microbiome-based therapeutics for severe and chronic diseases, today announced the successful third closing of its Series A round at €12 million, bringing the total round size to €30 million. The financing round includes participation from existing investors including MIG Fonds and Bayern Kapital.

The new capital will be used to further strengthen the IND-enabling pharmacological data sets and to accelerate GMP development and manufacturing. This comes as mbiomics prepares for the clinical evaluation of its lead candidate MBX-116 as an immune checkpoint inhibitor co-therapy in advanced melanoma. The financing marks the company’s transition from platform building into clinical execution, as it advances its techbio platform into scalable manufacturing and clinical translation.

“While the clinical potential of the gut microbiome is well understood, transforming microbiome-based therapeutics into a scalable product has remained a significant engineering challenge. At mbiomics, we are solving this challenge by building the full technology stack for the design, analysis, screening, and manufacturing of complex microbial consortia. We are now focused on advancing our lead candidate MBX-116 towards clinical evaluation,” said Dr. Johannes B. Woehrstein, CEO and Co-Founder of mbiomics.

mbiomics develops Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs), which are oral therapeutics composed of live bacterial strains. These products are designed to restore the functional and metabolic potential of the gut microbiome in a scalable, pharmaceutical-grade format. Fecal Microbiota Transplants (FMTs) have demonstrated clinical efficacy across multiple indications and validated microbiome modulation as a therapeutic strategy. This approach is inherently variable and non-scalable. By contrast, mbiomics’ proprietary platform enables the rational design of defined, large, and complex microbial consortia. The platform combines AI/ML-driven consortia design, proprietary analytical technology, large consortium co-cultivation, and screening capabilities.

Dr. Matthias Kromayer, Managing Partner of MIG Capital, commented: “We are pleased to continue our support of mbiomics in this financing round. Since our initial investment, the team has made impressive progress in translating microbiome science into a scalable therapeutic approach. The company is heading into clinical validation and continuing to build its broader therapeutic pipeline with great momentum.”

In oncology, clinical evidence has shown that modulating the gut microbiome can significantly enhance response rates to immune checkpoint inhibitors. Based on this rationale, mbiomics is initially focusing on second-line melanoma to evaluate the potential of its lead candidate MBX-116 as a co-therapy. The goal is to improve treatment outcomes in this setting, with the start of a Phase 1B study planned for 2027. Beyond oncology, the company is advancing a broader pipeline of microbiome-based therapeutics. This pipeline could support expansion into additional indications where the gut microbiome plays a central role, such as autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.

About mbiomics

mbiomics designs and develops complex microbiome-based therapeutics to change the treatment paradigm of severe and chronic diseases. Bringing together proprietary precision analytics and patient insights, we are building a pipeline of rationally selected microbial communities to achieve indication-specific activity and address patient heterogeneity. Our goal is to access the gut microbiome's full immunological and metabolic potential to restore healthy microbial ecosystems and thereby overcome disease.

For more information, please visit www.mbiomics.com or follow mbiomics on LinkedIn.

Contacts

mbiomics

Dr. Johannes B. Woehrstein, CEO and Co-Founder

Email: info@mbiomics.com



Media Inquiries

MC Services

Dr. Cora Kaiser, Dr. Johanna Kobler

Email: mbiomics@mc-services.eu

Phone: +49 89 210 228 0