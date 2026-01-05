SUBSCRIBE
Maze Therapeutics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 5, 2026 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAZE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, today announced that Jason Coloma, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Maze Therapeutics, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 8:15 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the event will be available in the Investors section of the Maze Therapeutics website at www.mazetx.com and archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of human genetics to develop novel small molecule precision medicines for patients with kidney and metabolic diseases, including obesity. Guided by its Compass™ platform, Maze pursues genetically validated targets by integrating variant discovery and functionalization to discover and advance small molecule programs with first- or best-in-class potential. Maze’s pipeline is led by MZE829, a dual-mechanism APOL1 inhibitor in Phase 2 development for APOL1-mediated kidney disease (AMKD), and MZE782, a SLC6A19 inhibitor advancing to Phase 2 with the potential to treat both phenylketonuria (PKU) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). Maze is headquartered in South San Francisco. For more information, please visit mazetx.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

IR/Corporate Contact:
Amy Bachrodt, Maze Therapeutics
abachrodt@mazetx.com

Media Contact:
Amanda Lazaro, 1AB Media
Amanda@1ABMedia.com


