Maxwell Biosciences Announces AI Department & Hiring of Jon McClure

New leadership to spearhead AI-driven breakthroughs in drug discovery and operational excellence

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Maxwell Biosciences ("Maxwell"), a global health technology company pioneering immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers™, today announced new engineering leadership for its Artificial Intelligence efforts—further cementing its decade-long commitment to AI-first innovation. As part of this initiative, the company has appointed Jon McClure as Chief Technology Officer to accelerate the development of its AI-native platform for drug discovery and AI-empowered medical devices.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:"The future of medicine requires scalable intelligence, and Jon brings exactly that—combined with deeply human values," said Maxwell Biosciences CEO, Founder & Chairman Scotch McClure. "Our AI division will serve as both accelerator and amplifier—driving faster drug design, analyzing clinical trial data and infusing every part of Maxwell with AI."Maxwell is an AI-native organization since its founding in 2016 where intelligent systems are woven into the company's core—designing molecules, modeling human biology and accelerating business operations in real time. Every AI initiative is built with a singular goal: to speed up scientific discovery and translate it into health solutions that create health for the world, safely and affordably.At Maxwell, AI agents act as collaborators. They generate novel Claromer™ structures, predict how those compounds behave in the body and coordinate the tasks needed to move breakthroughs forward. These systems learn continuously, adapt to new data in real-time and operate with the same mission focus as the human teams they work alongside.Inspired by the cooperative logic of immune systems, Maxwell's AI architecture is decentralized, adaptive and deeply aligned with the biology it's helping to transform. The result is a faster, more resilient path from discovery to deployment—designed to meet the global demand for stable, shelf-ready and microbiome-safe anti-infectives.Jon McClure is a seasoned technology leader with over 20 years of experience in software architecture; systems engineering; and team leadership across biotech, healthcare and gaming sectors. He has led multiple development and DevOps teams managing global high-availability environments. In his last role, he successfully transitioned global infrastructure to a Kubernetes-based architecture to improve scalability and reliability. He directed the nationwide deployment of a mission-critical, HIPAA-compliant patient management system for a major U.S. healthcare network, ensuring operational continuity across more than 150 hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, he also served as the lead engineer on ClinicalTrials.gov and MedicalCountermeasures.gov. Jon brings deep expertise in full-stack development, microservices, cloud platforms and DevOps practices to his role as CTO."Maxwell Biosciences is committed to pioneering the future of medicine through strategic investment in Artificial Intelligence, and I couldn't be more excited to lead that effort," said Maxwell Biosciences CTO, Jon McClure. "AI, when thoughtfully applied, will dramatically accelerate drug discovery, personalize treatment and ultimately create a healthier world. Using my background building high-availability cloud environments and developing large-scale software applications for organizations like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, HHS and BARDA, our focus will be on building robust, AI-driven solutions that address critical challenges in infectious disease and beyond."Maxwell Biosciences is a global health technology company pioneering a new category of immune-inspired small molecules called Claromers™. Designed to mimic the body's natural defenses, Claromers™ destroy pathogenic bacteria, viruses, fungi and biofilms—without harming healthy cells or the microbiome.Originally developed for critical infectious diseases, Maxwell's technology is now entering commercial deployment across cosmetics, personal care, medical coatings and biodefense. Claromers™ require no refrigeration and are highly stable in even the harshest environments.Backed by a decade of research, a robust patent portfolio and leadership with deep expertise in science, military, AI and global health, Maxwell has active partnerships with the US military and governments worldwide. FDA clinical trials are planned for 2026. Non-pharmaceutical commercialization begins in 2025, with pilot access with select partners already underway.Maxwell's AI-first platform enables rapid innovation against the rising threat of resistant pathogens, offering scalable, shelf-stable and microbiome-resilient solutions for a healthier planet.To learn more about Maxwell Biosciences, visit, or follow us onandTo view the source version of this press release, please visit