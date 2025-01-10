Maxor announces the appointment of Kim Tzoumakas as new CEO and its strategic combination with ProxsysRx

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxor National Pharmacy Services (“Maxor”), a leading pharmacy care solutions company, announced today that Kim Tzoumakas has been named the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer and has also been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective January 6, 2025. Ms. Tzoumakas succeeds Mike Ellis, who has retired as CEO and moved into the role of Chairman of the Board of Directors after successfully leading the company since 2016.

Simultaneously, Maxor announced its strategic combination with ProxsysRx, further accelerating the growth of Maxor’s Pharmacy Services segment and positioning Maxor as the largest independent provider of pharmacy management services to health systems, hospitals, clinics, and other provider organizations.

Ms. Tzoumakas is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of strategic and operational leadership experience within the healthcare sector. Most recently, Ms. Tzoumakas served as CEO of RAYUS Radiology, a leading national provider of advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology services. Ms. Tzoumakas has a proven track record of not only driving strategic growth and financial and operational results, but also in building great cultures and organizations.

“Founded almost 100 years ago, Maxor has built a strong reputation over many decades for excellence in pharmacy care, with a unique set of capabilities that drive significant value for its clients,” said Ms. Tzoumakas. “I am honored to have the opportunity to succeed Mike Ellis and lead the organization into its next phase of growth, and I couldn’t be more excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead of us.”

“ProxsysRx combining with Maxor marks an exciting step forward in our focus on delivering comprehensive and integrated pharmacy care solutions to our health system and provider clients,” said Ms. Tzoumakas. “As health systems continue to experience a challenging and dynamic operating environment, our clients are looking for ways to maximize the value generated from their pharmacy service lines. In growing our Pharmacy Services business with the addition of ProxsysRx, we are bringing new and expanded solutions to our partners that deliver both clinical and financial value.”

Hospital and health system clients of both Maxor and ProxsysRx will now have a full spectrum of pharmacy management solutions in one Pharmacy Services organization with end-to-end capabilities across specialty and retail pharmacy management, 340B optimization, and manufacturer and payer support services. Together with PBM solutions delivered through MaxorPlus, these clients are now able to fully integrate their pharmacy service lines with their pharmacy benefit strategies to improve patient access, affordability and outcomes while mitigating annual benefit cost increases.

“I’m incredibly excited about this new chapter with Maxor,” said George Salem, CEO of ProxsysRx. “Our organizations have a shared commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional client service and patient care. In joining forces with Maxor, we can bring new capabilities and resources to serve our clients in expanded ways.” Mr. Salem will transition to a Board Observer role with Maxor, while working closely with Ms. Tzoumakas and the entire Maxor leadership team on maintaining the ProxsysRx commitment to its health care clients.

About Maxor

Maxor is a leading pharmacy care solutions company dedicated to improving patient outcomes and lowering the total cost of care through our clinically integrated set of pharmacy care services. Our teams help optimize the pharmacy experience for patients, our customers, their employees, and members whether it’s through our customized pharmacy benefit offerings; providing access to prescription medications and therapies through our home delivery and specialty pharmacies; or delivering clinical and financial value with our end-to-end pharmacy management solutions. With a legacy of exceptional service and deep clinical and pharmacy expertise, Maxor has been a trusted partner enabling pharmacy care since 1926.

Learn more at Maxor.com.

About ProxsysRx

ProxsysRx offers hospital systems proven solutions for optimizing pharmacy services’ positive impact on the continuum of care. Their solutions range from management of 340B prescription-savings programs, retail and specialty pharmacy operations, to prescription benefits program management, and patient financial assistance. ProxsysRx’s services are available on an integrated-program basis, or in individual components, and are supported by the company’s proprietary software system, which places actionable data and business intelligence at clients’ fingertips, in real-time.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxor-announces-the-appointment-of-kim-tzoumakas-as-new-ceo-and-its-strategic-combination-with-proxsysrx-302347572.html

SOURCE Maxor National Pharmacy Services, LLC