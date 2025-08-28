Maxion Therapeutics Strengthens Board with Appointment of Dr. Santiago Arroyo as a Non-Executive Director

Cambridge, UK, 27 August 2025 – Maxion Therapeutics (“Maxion”), a biotechnology company developing antibody-based KnotBody® drugs for ion channel and G protein coupled receptor (GPCR)-driven diseases, today announces the appointment of Santiago Arroyo, PhD as a Non-Executive Director.

Dr. Arroyo brings a wealth of clinical development expertise having served in various senior industry positions across biotech and pharmaceutical companies, and as a practising physician over a 25-year career. He is currently a board member and Chair of Lundbeck’s Science Committee and is a Non-Executive Director at GlycoEra, a Swiss biotech pioneering the development of best-in-class extracellular protein degraders for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

His most recent executive role was as Chief Development Officer at Bicycle Therapeutics in Cambridge, US, where he played a key role in the development of its oncology portfolio. Prior to this, Dr. Arroyo’s roles included serving as Chief Medical Officer at Fulcrum Therapeutics, Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Boston Pharmaceuticals, working in rare diseases, neuromuscular disease, haematology, immunology, materno-fetal, neurology, oncology and infectious diseases. At Momenta Pharmaceuticals Dr. Arroyo was instrumental in the development of the monoclonal antibody nipocalimab (IMAAVYTM), that was recently approved by the US FDA for patients with generalised myasthenia gravis. Momenta was acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $6.5 billion in October 2020 during his tenure.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Arroyo worked at several pharmaceutical and biotech companies including Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eisai and Schwarz Pharma, in positions of increasing responsibility.

Before transitioning into industry, Dr. Arroyo was an accomplished physician working as a senior neurologist at the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Instructor in Neurology at John’s Hopkins Hospital and Associate Professor of Neurology at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Arroyo received his PhD from the University of Barcelona and MD from the Universidad Autónoma de Madrid in Spain. During his career he has published 95 peer reviewed scientific publications and 32 book chapters.

Eva-Lotta Allan, Chair of Maxion Therapeutics, commented: “My fellow Board members and I are delighted to welcome Santiago to the Board, and I am looking forward to working with him. Santiago has a wealth of relevant clinical and therapeutic area experience which will be invaluable as we progress the development of our KnotBody® molecules towards clinical proof-of-concept.”

Dr. Santiago Arroyo, MD, PhD, new Non-Executive Director, added: “Maxion is well underway on its exciting journey to develop KnotBody® molecules as a novel biologics modality for the treatment of ion channel and GPCR-driven diseases. With my medical and clinical development background and senior industry experience in executive and Board roles, I look forward to providing advice and guidance to the team as Maxion advances its pipeline of programmes.”

Earlier this year, Maxion raised $72 million (£58 million) in an oversubscribed Series A financing to advance its KnotBody® pipeline and platform.

- END-

For more information, please contact:

Maxion Therapeutics

Arndt Schottelius, MD PhD, CEO

E-mail: communications@maxion.co.uk

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott / Ashley Tapp / Phil Marriage

E-mail: MaxionTherapeutics@icrinc.com

About Maxion Therapeutics

Maxion Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing antibody-based drugs for previously untreatable ion channel and G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR)-driven diseases, including autoimmune conditions, chronic pain, and cardiovascular disease. The Company is developing a pipeline of potentially first- and best-in-class therapeutics using its proprietary KnotBody technology to generate potent, selective, and long-acting therapeutics by combining naturally occurring mini-proteins (‘knottins’) with antibodies using state-of-the-art phage and mammalian display technologies. Maxion was founded in 2020 by highly respected biotech entrepreneurs and scientists Dr John McCafferty, CTO and Dr Aneesh Karatt-Vellatt, CSO. Dr McCafferty previously co-invented antibody phage display, which was the subject of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to his co-inventor Sir Gregory Winter. Maxion’s portfolio and growth is being advanced by a team of highly experienced leaders in the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs. The Company is based near Cambridge, UK and is backed by international blue-chip investors. For more information, please visit:

https://www.maxiontherapeutics.com/