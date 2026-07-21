MaxCyte® Announces Multi-Platform Technology License Partnership with Genentech® to Advance Cell Therapy Development

Technology License Partnership provides Genentech access to MaxCyte’s portfolio of platform technologies across research, development, and manufacturing workflows

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXCT), a leading cell-engineering company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell-based therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a technology license partnership with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to support the development of cell therapy programs.

The license provides Genentech with access to MaxCyte’s ExPERT GTx® platform and additional platform technologies across select research, clinical development, and manufacturing workflows. Structured to support multiple programs, the license enables Genentech to support ex vivo applications for cell engineering.

The capabilities across MaxCyte platform technologies are designed to streamline the advancement of cell therapy programs by providing integrated access to support cell engineering from early discovery to cGMP manufacturing. The partnership with Genentech underscores MaxCyte’s expertise in enabling next-generation cell therapies by bringing together complementary technologies that support both cell engineering and analytical workflows across the development lifecycle.

“Cell therapy development increasingly requires technology partners that can support programs as they advance from research through development and manufacturing,” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “This partnership allows MaxCyte to provide broader support to Genentech across the cell therapy lifecycle by bringing together complementary capabilities in cell engineering and gene editing. Through integrated access to these platforms, we are helping partners move forward with greater speed, confidence, and continuity.”

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQure™ gene editing characterization assessment services enable high-performance cell engineering and rigorous evaluation of editing outcomes, supporting confidence in therapeutic development. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers from around the world to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we’ve been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine.

Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Bluesky.

MaxCyte Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group

Erik Abdow

ir@maxcyte.com

Media Contact

Oak Street Communications

Kristen White

+1 415-608-6060

kristen@oakstreetcommunications.com