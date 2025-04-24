Matter Bio Announces Landmark Collaboration to Decode Exceptional Longevity at Unprecedented Scale

Groundbreaking longevity research initiative brings together leading scientists and institutions to decode the genetic basis of extreme lifespan

Matter Bio, a pioneering biotechnology company focused on extending healthspan through advanced genetic interventions, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking longevity research initiative that brings together leading scientists and institutions to decode the genetic basis of extreme lifespan. Leveraging multi-omics technologies - including genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics- and processing this unique dataset with cutting age AI analysis, the project will integrate data from human supercentenarians and exceptionally long-lived mammalian species, representing one of the most comprehensive efforts in aging science to date.

Greenland Shark



A World-Class Alliance

This collaborative network unites Matter Bio's research and development capabilities with premier scientists from top institutions dedicated to uncovering the foundations of healthy aging, including:

George Church, Ph.D. (Harvard and MIT)

Professor of Genetics at Harvard Medical School

Nir Barzilai, M.D. (Albert Einstein College of Medicine)

Director of the Institute for Aging Research

Jan Vijg, Ph.D. (Albert Einstein College of Medicine)

Professor and Chairman of the Department of Genetics.

Vera Gorbunova, Ph.D. (University of Rochester)

Co-director of the Rochester Aging Research Center

Yousin Suh, Ph.D. (Columbia University)

Director of Reproductive Aging and Chaired Professor

Paul Robbins, Ph.D. (University of Minnesota)

Co-Director of the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism (iBAM)

Laura Niedernhofer, M.D., Ph.D. (University of Minnesota)

Co-Director of the Institute on the Biology of Aging and Metabolism (iBAM)

Additional collaborators include experts affiliated with the American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR).

Decades of research have shown a striking correlation: species with extended lifespans consistently exhibit superior genome stability, resulting not only in longer life, but also in drastically reduced rates of cancer and other age-related diseases. This project aims to build on those findings at an unprecedented scale.

"At Matter Bio, we're determined to shift the paradigm from disease treatment to preventative health solutions that can significantly extend the healthy human lifespan," said Chris Bradley, M.S., CEO of Matter Bio. "This collaboration brings together extraordinary expertise to drive one of the most comprehensive efforts in longevity science ever undertaken."

The consortium will analyze biological data from over 10,000 human centenarians, 20,000 members of their families and will compare these sequences against over 200,000 regular human genome sequences. This data will be analyzed alongside samples from a combination of more than 300 long-lived and short-lived animal species, including the Greenland Shark, thought to be capable of living over 400 years. Multiple tissues and sample types will be studied for each species, generating tens of thousands of data points for the largest comparative analysis of its kind.

By systematically comparing long-lived organisms to shorter-lived controls, the research team aims to identify key pro-longevity genes and molecular pathways. These findings will serve as a powerful foundation for developing targeted therapeutics and interventions to extend healthspan and combat age-related diseases.

"By uniting large-scale genomic data, powerful computational tools, and advanced gene delivery platforms, we have a rare opportunity to intervene in aging processes in ways never before possible," said Harvard geneticist and co-founder of Matter Bio, Dr. George Church.

The initiative also benefits from the expertise of pioneers in aging research. Nir Barzilai, M.D., of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, noted, "Centenarians have a longer health-span and a compression of morbidity rooted in their genetics that slows their aging. Several drugs have been developed in part from data collected from the initial studies (Merck and Ionis). This is an ongoing project, and the team has been working together to prove the concept for this accelerated phase."

Jan Vijg, Ph.D., also of Albert Einstein College of Medicine, added, "Pinpointing the genetic signatures that drive longevity is one of the greatest challenges in modern science. Working with Matter Bio to conduct comprehensive multi-omics analysis brings us closer than ever to unraveling these complexities."

"Joining forces with Matter Bio will help transition fundamental discoveries in aging research into real-world gene therapies," said Vera Gorbunova, Ph.D., of the University of Rochester. "I'm excited about the potential to address the root causes of aging rather than simply tackling diseases after they occur."

This ambitious initiative represents a major leap forward in actionable longevity science - with the potential to reshape the future of medicine and public health for generations to come.

