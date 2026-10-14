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Matchpoint Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of John O’Malley, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer

October 14, 2026 | 
2 min read

Dr. O’Malley brings deep immunology clinical development expertise, with previous leadership roles at CRISPR Therapeutics and Sanofi

Appointment follows Matchpoint’s recent $150M Series B financing to advance pipeline of first-in-class oral small molecules into clinical development for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matchpoint Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery of precision covalent medicines, today announced the appointment of John O’Malley, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to Matchpoint,” said Andre Turenne, Chief Executive Officer of Matchpoint. “John brings highly relevant translational and clinical expertise in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases and an outstanding track record of building and leading effective teams to deliver innovative medicines for patients. His appointment comes at the ideal time as we advance our lead program into clinical development.”

“Matchpoint’s leading capabilities in covalent drug discovery are unlocking validated, high-value immunology targets long considered undruggable,” commented Dr. O’Malley. “I look forward to working with this exceptional team to help bring innovative oral therapies to patients.”

Dr. O’Malley most recently served as Vice President, Head of Translational Medicine and Autoimmune Disease Program Leader at CRISPR Therapeutics, where he led a cross-functional team responsible for the advancement of a clinical-stage allogeneic CAR T-cell therapy and managed the company’s clinical translation efforts. Prior to joining CRISPR Therapeutics, Dr. O’Malley gained experience advancing immunology medicines at Sanofi. As Global Clinical Leader for amlitelimab, he led clinical development across all indications, overseeing a broad portfolio of mid- and late-stage trials. Previously, he played a key role in expanding Dupixent® into pediatric atopic dermatitis and prurigo nodularis, serving as a Senior Clinical Director. Prior to Sanofi, he was an Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where his research focused on human T-cell immunology. He also maintained an active practice treating cutaneous lymphoma patients at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dr. O’Malley completed his postdoctoral fellowship in dermatology at Harvard Medical School and served as Chief Dermatology Resident at New York-Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He earned his M.D. and Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Indiana University, and his B.S., summa cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame.

About Matchpoint Therapeutics

Matchpoint Therapeutics is a privately held biotechnology company based in Watertown, Massachusetts, developing breakthrough oral medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company is pioneering a new generation of rationally designed covalent small molecules for validated targets that have been historically hard to drug. Matchpoint’s discovery engine integrates deep expertise across chemical biology, covalent chemistry, structure-based drug design, and computational sciences. The company’s focused deployment of its platform has produced a pipeline of first-in-class programs and a discovery collaboration with Novartis.

Matchpoint Media Contact:

Cory Tromblee
Scient PR
Media@MatchpointTx.com


Massachusetts People C-suite
Matchpoint Therapeutics
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