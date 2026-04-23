Marvel Biosciences to Participate and Present at the 2nd Neuroscience Innovation Partnering and Licensing Summit

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL | OTC: MBCOF), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively “Marvel” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for autism spectrum disorder, related neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announces it will participate in the 2nd Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit on April 28-29th at the Revere Hotel Boston Common 200 Stuart St, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States. The company will present at 11.15 am EST on April 29th and invites shareholders, investors, stakeholders, partners, interested parties and the public to view the presentation.

“The 2nd Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit is one of the most notable platforms of the year for engaging with potential partners focused in the CNS space, and we are excited to engage in discussions on Marvel’s progress and path forward”, said Dr. Mark Williams, Marvel Biosciences Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder who will be attending the meeting. “Our lead asset, MB204, is a potential first-in-class treatment to restore social reward pathways. Deficient social interactions are a hallmark of several major neuropsychiatric disorders including autism, depression and Alzheimer’s disease which affects millions of patients worldwide. We look forward to discussions with potential partners and investors.”

The Neuroscience Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit (https://cns-partnering.com/) brings together senior business development leaders from global pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotech executives, and leading neuroscience-focused investors. The event provides a focused platform for connecting with key decision-makers across pharma, biotech, and venture capital who are actively driving collaboration and shaping the future of CNS drug development.

This participation comes at an important time for Marvel Biosciences as the Company continues to build momentum across its development programs and strategic initiatives. Composition of matter patents have been issued in key jurisdictions including the United States, Japan and China, with additional applications in progress. The Company has secured non-dilutive funding that has enabled the completion of its final preclinical studies and will support the execution of a Phase 1 clinical trial. Marvel is actively engaged with potential partners and stakeholders, including 5 Horizon Ventures and Novotech. For investors, the Summit represents a key opportunity for Marvel to showcase its progress on a global stage, expand its network within the neuroscience ecosystem, and advance potential partnering or licensing discussions that could accelerate the development and commercialization of its pipeline. As the Company continues to execute on its milestones, events like this reinforce Marvel’s commitment to creating long-term value through innovation in underserved neurological indications.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson’s drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204’s potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Website: www.marvelbiotechnology.com | Twitter/X | LinkedIn

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is deﬁned in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and oﬃcers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identiﬁed by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to diﬀer materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the ﬁlings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to diﬀer materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may diﬀer materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualiﬁed by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Marvel Biosciences Corp. J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer Email: rod@marvelbiosciences.com Dr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science Officer Email: mark@marvelbiosciences.com Tel: 403 770 2469