Marvel Biosciences Sponsors Scientific Meeting on Purines

2A

2A

2A

2A

2A

2A

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) -, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (), a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced it is sponsoring the 3rd European Purine Meeting taking place in Bordeaux, France, from June 30 to July 3, 2026.The 3rd European Purine meeting will bring together worldwide leaders in the field, and foster connections for European, international students and young researchers with the aim to share new discoveries and bolster scientific exchanges, which will allow to identify future directions of the field and design new international consortia. The purinergic system is involved in numerous vital physiological functions, and its dysregulation is central to a large range of diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and autism. Purine signaling involves several types of receptors (including the Areceptor, the target of MB204), transporters and enzymes, which all represent actual or potential pharmaceutical targets."On behalf of the organizing committee, we are pleased to have Marvel Biosciences as a platinum-level sponsor for this important meeting," said Dr. David Blum, an expert on the Areceptor and Alzheimer's disease and a member of Marvel Biosciences' scientific advisors. "The Areceptor is expanding its importance as a target, such as its effect in autism. One of Marvel's collaborators on autism, Dr. Jérôme Becker, is also involved in organizing the conference. Supporting and drawing attention to research in this field, we strongly believe, will ultimately have a significant impact on many diseases.""We are pleased to be able to support this meeting and our colleagues," said Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Marvel Biosciences. "The purine signaling system, especially the adenosine receptors like the Areceptor, are gaining commercial interest as neurological targets beyond Parkinson's Disease for which antagonists were originally developed. Supporting basic research is key to better understanding the biology and therapeutic potential of this important field."Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine Areceptor blocker currently on the market.Research shows that blocking the Areceptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.J. Roderick (Rod) Matheson, Chief Executive Officer orDr. Mark Williams, President and Chief Science OfficerTel: 403 770 2469To view the source version of this press release, please visit