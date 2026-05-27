Marea Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 1 Study of MAR002 for the Treatment of Acromegaly at ENDO 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced that data from its first-in-human Phase 1 study of MAR002 will be highlighted in an oral presentation at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the Endocrine Society (ENDO), being held from June 13-16 in Chicago, IL.

MAR002 is a first-in-class allosteric monoclonal antibody targeting the growth hormone receptor (GHR). In January 2026, Marea announced positive topline Phase 1 results supporting a potential best-in-class profile across safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic effect, and dosing convenience - with deep, durable IGF-1 suppression that may enable dosing as infrequently as once every two weeks, compared to the daily subcutaneous injections required by the current standard of care. Marea remains on track to initiate a Phase 2/3 study of MAR002 in acromegaly in mid-2026.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: ORF28-08 - A First-in-Human Study of a Novel Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonist Antibody in Healthy Men Demonstrates Translational Potential for Acromegaly

Session Title: Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 14, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. CT

Location: Room W183BC

About Acromegaly

Acromegaly is a rare, chronic, progressive endocrine disorder caused by prolonged exposure to excess growth hormone (GH), most commonly due to a GH-secreting pituitary adenoma, resulting in elevated insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1). It leads to the abnormal enlargement of the hands, feet, and facial features, and if left untreated, can result in severe systemic complications. GH receptor antagonists (GHRA) offer therapeutic advantages in acromegaly by directly blocking GH signaling, lowering IGF-1, and improving insulin sensitivity. However, the only approved GHRA, pegvisomant, requires daily administration, resulting in suboptimal patient adherence and reduced real-world efficacy.

About MAR002

MAR002 is a potent and selective half-life-extended, allosteric, human monoclonal growth hormone receptor antagonist (GHRA) antibody being developed for the treatment of acromegaly. The in vivo PK and PD properties of MAR002 are predictable and typical of a half-life extended human antibody, showing a long duration of action compatible with infrequent subcutaneous dose administration in humans. These characteristics support its potential to offer an effective and convenient treatment for patients with acromegaly.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead therapy, MAR001, is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG), a condition characterized by very high triglyceride levels. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media:

1AB

Katie Engleman

katie@1abmedia.com

Investors:

Meru Advisors

Lauren Glaser

lglaser@meruadvisors.com