Marea Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases, today announced that Josh Lehrer, M.D., chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. PT.

Dr. Lehrer will provide an overview of Marea’s pipeline, including MAR001 a first-in-class ANGPTL4 antibody currently being evaluated in the Phase 2b TYDAL-TIMI 78 study in adults at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), and MAR001, a first-in-class growth hormone receptor (GHR) antibody in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of acromegaly.

About Marea Therapeutics

Marea Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the latest advances in human genetics to develop first-in-class, next-generation medicines for cardioendocrine diseases. The company’s lead therapy, MAR001, is in Phase 2b clinical development for adults with metabolic dysfunction and high risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is also advancing MAR002 for the treatment of acromegaly. To learn more, please visit www.mareatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

