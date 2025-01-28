Maravai LifeSciences Acquires Assets and Intellectual Property from Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Assemblies proprietary Fully Enzymatic SynthesisTM technology to enhance mRNA and oligonucleotide manufacturing capabilities within the TriLink BioTechnologies business

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, announced today its acquisition of intellectual property and relevant assets from Molecular Assemblies (MAI). The acquisition will expand Maravai and TriLink BioTechnologies’ ability to enable customers to develop next-generation mRNA and CRISPR nucleic acid-based therapies.





“Molecular Assemblies is the original leader in enzymatic oligo synthesis, with strong foundational IP. Their team has made great strides in designing and developing an enzymatic DNA synthesis platform with exciting technical advantages over traditional chemical synthesis,” said Trey Martin, CEO of Maravai LifeSciences. “We plan to further evolve and enhance Molecular Assemblies’ workflows to push the limits of oligo length and purity, and to lower costs by vertically integrating NTPs and enzymes from our TriLink and Alphazyme businesses.”

Justin Barbosa, GM and Vice President of TriLink Discovery, added “By integrating Molecular Assemblies technology into TriLink’s capabilities, we can further incorporate DNA template manufacturing in our mRNA business. We also plan to expand our custom oligo offerings to support gene assembly, antibody screening, and CRISPR HDR donor workflows.”

Bill Efcavitch, Co-Founder of Molecular Assemblies, said, “We are pleased our customers will continue to be supported by TriLink, a leader in nucleic acid manufacturing with an excellent reputation for high quality and scientific expertise. TriLink is well positioned to advance and expand our technology as they work with innovators who are developing the next generation of nucleic acid-based vaccines and therapeutics.”

About Maravai

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines and to support research on human diseases. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics and cell and gene therapies companies.

About Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Assemblies, Inc. is a private life sciences company developing an enzymatic DNA synthesis technology designed to power the next generation of DNA-based products. The company’s patented Fully Enzymatic Synthesis (or FES™), based on making DNA the way nature makes DNA, produces long, high quality, sequence-specific DNA reliably, affordably, and sustainably. FES technology will enable the reading and writing of DNA for many industries, including industrial synthetic biology and precision medicine, as well as emerging applications of nanomachines and bio-based electronics. Molecular Assemblies is headquartered in San Diego.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to plans to further develop workflows to enhance oligo length and purity, plans to lower costs by vertically integrating NTPs and enzymes, and plans to expand product and service offerings, constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “may,” “soon,” “nears,” “slated,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, operational risks and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as other reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

