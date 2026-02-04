Mapi Pharma to Present New Safety and Efficacy Data from Glatiramer Acetate Depot Long-Acting Injection Phase II Study in Patients with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (PPMS) at ACTRIMS Forum 2026

NESS ZIONA, Israel, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapi Pharma Ltd., a fully integrated, late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company focused on introducing innovative long-acting depot injectable treatments, will present new safety and efficacy data from the GA Depot Phase II study in primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) at the ACTRIMS Forum 2026 Conference, to take place February 5-7, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

GA Depot is a long-acting injection version of the approved Glatiramer Acetate (GA, commercially available as Copaxone®/Glatopa®). PPMS is characterized by continued worsening neurologic function from the onset of symptoms, without early relapses or remissions. GA Depot is administered intramuscularly (IM) once every 28 days.

Mapi utilizes extended-release depot technologies for the development of long-acting injections as lifecycle management products. The products are based on existing commercially successful pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas (diabetes, weight control, schizophrenia and oncology) and are protected by strong IP. Mapi recently received the Israeli Ministry of Health’s GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) approval, enabling the initiation of a Phase III study of GA Depot in PPMS in 2026 and commercial launch of the product in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), its first indication, if approved, in 2027. This GMP approval is also mutually recognized by the EU.

Ehud Marom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mapi Pharma, said, “We are very excited to share these positive results for GA Depot in the treatment of PPMS, where there is a significant unmet medical need. The new clinical results we are sharing this week at ACTRIMS demonstrate that GA Depot can significantly impact disease progression. We believe this product, if approved, has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for PPMS, and we look forward to further evaluating GA Depot in the clinic for this indication."

The Phase II data in PPMS will be featured in an e-poster at ACTRIMS Forum 2026, as Poster Number: V495, Poster Session 2. A copy of the abstract can be viewed online here.

Company management will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference to discuss potential joint development collaborations. Interested parties should contact Mapi directly.

Mapi has partnered with Viatris under an exclusive global license agreement to commercialize GA Depot for RMS.

Phase II Study Results

This was an open-label Phase IIa clinical trial that enrolled 30 patients with PPMS, treated with 25 mg (n = 10) or 40 mg (n = 20) IM GA Depot for up to 3 years. The results showed that overall disability remained stable over time, with mean EDSS scores improving slightly from 5.1 at baseline to 4.5 at three years. All patients but one did not experience confirmed disability progression (CDP) over 12 weeks, resulting in a disability progression free rate of 96.6%. Most patients also maintained stable physical function, with 89.7% remaining stable on the 9-Hole Peg Test and 79.3% on the Timed 25-Foot Walk. Sixty nine percent of patients showed no evidence of progression (NEP), with similar rates observed in both dose groups.

Treatment with GA Depot was generally well tolerated. Most adverse events (81.6%) were mild (most common were injection site reactions, asthenia, fever). AEs and ISRs rates were numerically lower with 25 mg than with 40 mg. No unexpected AEs were reported.

About Mapi Pharma

Mapi Pharma (Mapi) is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engaged in development of high barrier-to-entry and high added-value life cycle management ("LCM") products and AB Rated Depot injectable products that target large markets that include complex active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") and formulations. Mapi’s lead product is GA Depot which is partnered with Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) in an agreement under which Viatris was granted an exclusive license to commercialize the GA Depot injection product for Relapsing Forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS). Following successful Phase 3 results GA Depot is currently under FDA & EU review. Mapi is developing depot long-acting injections for anti-psychotic and diabetes medical indications. The Company is also marketing its own generic versions of Fingolimod (Gilenya®) and Apremilast (Otezla®) in specific geographic markets. Mapi's portfolio also includes a leading development of Depot drugs for Schizophrenia, GLP-1 for diabetes, weight loss, with innovative intellectual property. Mapi is built on strong chemical and pharmaceutical R&D and clinical development capabilities and a deep understanding of the global market and of regulatory needs. Mapi is a global company with an API production and aseptic depot manufacturing and a Fill & Finish for injectable Finished Dosage Forms. Mapi has strong IP positions, numerous granted patent applications for APIs and formulations. For more information, please visit www.mapi-pharma.com

Contacts:

Alex Mogle

Vice President, Corporate Development

Mapi Pharma

+972 52 6080297

alex@mapi-pharma.com

Brian Ritchie

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

britchie@lifesciadvisors.com