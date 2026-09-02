MannKind to Present at Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), today announced that members of the MannKind management team will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Fireside Chat, Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, NY)

Fireside Chat, Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Links to the live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on MannKind Corporation’s website at: https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. A recorded version will also be available on the website for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

Learn more at mannkindcorp.com.

CONTACT: Contacts: Investor Relations Kate Miranda ir@mnkd.com Media Relations Christie Iacangelo media@mnkd.com