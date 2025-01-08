Mammoth Biosciences to Present at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Presentation to take place at 11 am PT on Thursday, January 16, 2025

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRISPR--Mammoth Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company harnessing its proprietary next-generation CRISPR gene-editing platform to create potential one-time curative therapies, today announced its participation in the upcoming 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.





Trevor Martin, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, will provide a corporate overview with key business updates related to Mammoth’s pipeline, platform and partnerships on Thursday, January 16 at 11 am PT in San Francisco.

About Mammoth Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary ultracompact CRISPR systems to develop potential long-term curative therapies for patients with life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna and Trevor Martin, Janice Chen, and Lucas Harrington, the company’s ultracompact systems are designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues utilizing both nuclease applications and new editing modalities beyond double stranded breaks, including base editing, reverse transcriptase editing, and epigenetic editing. The company is building out its wholly owned pipeline of potential in vivo gene editing therapeutics and capabilities and has partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to broaden the reach of its innovative and proprietary technology platform. Mammoth’s deep science and industry experience, along with a robust and differentiated intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to further its mission to transform the lives of patients and deliver on the promise of CRISPR technologies.

