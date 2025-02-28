SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Mallinckrodt plc to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

February 28, 2025 
2 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc, a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

A conference call for investors will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed as follows:

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company’s Specialty Brands reportable segment’s areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, and ophthalmology; neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Investor Relations Contact

Derek Belz

Vice President, Investor Relations

314-654-3950

derek.belz@mnk.com

Mallinckrodt, the “M” brand mark and the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals logo are trademarks of a Mallinckrodt company. © 2025.

