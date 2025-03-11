Mallinckrodt plc Reschedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results to Thursday, March 13, 2025

DUBLIN, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc , a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has rescheduled the release of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results and earnings conference call. The Company will now report earnings before market open on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

The conference call for investors will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed as follows:

Live Call Participant Registration (including dial-in): https://register.vevent.com/register/BIf17087938ddc47079bf48d6d5e7c5687

Audio-Only Webcast Link (live and replay): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/igfp4swa

On the Investor Relations page of the Mallinckrodt website: https://ir.mallinckrodt.com/

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company’s Specialty Brands reportable segment’s areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, and ophthalmology; neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt , visit www.mallinckrodt.com. is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company’s Specialty Brands reportable segment’s areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, and ophthalmology; neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about, visit

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Investor Relations Contact

Derek Belz

Vice President, Investor Relations

314-654-3950

derek.belz@mnk.com

