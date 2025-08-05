Mallinckrodt Names Leslie Donato to Board of Directors

Appointment of Former Cencora Executive Completes Nine-Member Board

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc today announced that Leslie Donato has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, bringing the board's composition to a total of nine members.

An accomplished healthcare industry executive with broad expertise across strategy, corporate development, marketing, commercialization, and product development, Ms. Donato most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Cencora, Inc., a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization. While at Cencora, she executed an ambitious M&A and growth strategy, committing over $10 billion in capital and contributing to a 130% increase in Cencora's market capitalization over five years.

Her appointment follows Mallinckrodt's announcement on August 1, 2025, that it had completed its merger with Endo, Inc., to create a global, scaled, diversified therapeutics leader. The company's board now consists of four members from each of the legacy companies, and Ms. Donato, who was jointly selected by her fellow board members.

"We are delighted to welcome Leslie to Mallinckrodt's Board of Directors," said Board Chair Paul Efron. "Her wealth of experience in the healthcare industry will inform the board's strategic discussions and provide valuable insight for setting the direction of the company. We look forward to the contribution that we know Leslie will make to the board's decision-making at Mallinckrodt."

Ms. Donato's career in healthcare spans more than 30 years. Prior to Cencora, which she joined in 2019, Ms. Donato spent 10 years at Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, where she led a number of businesses before becoming the head of strategy. Prior to Bayer, Ms. Donato was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where she spent 14 years helping executives improve performance as the leader of the firm's Pharmaceutical & Medical Products Marketing & Sales Practice and a founding partner of its Philadelphia office.

"I am privileged to have the opportunity to help shape Mallinckrodt's new future," said Ms. Donato. "The teams from Mallinckrodt and Endo, who are now joined under one company, are poised for greater success, and I could not be more excited to join the board at a pivotal moment in the company's history."

Ms. Donato also serves on the board of Virtua Health System, a leading academic nonprofit healthcare system in southern New Jersey, and COPILOT, a Florida-based leader in transforming patient access and support solutions for the life sciences industry. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Public Policy from Swarthmore College and an MBA in Finance and Healthcare Management from The Wharton School.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a leading provider of life-enhancing therapeutics focused on addressing unmet patient needs and a world-class manufacturer of high-quality generics, sterile injectables, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

Our company consists of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that operate in two businesses. Our Brands business is focused on autoimmune and rare diseases in areas including endocrinology, gastroenterology, hepatology, neonatal respiratory critical care, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, rheumatology, and urology. Our Par Health business includes generic drugs, sterile injectables, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more, visit www.MNK-Endo.com.

