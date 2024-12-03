Mallinckrodt Completes Divestiture of Therakos® Business

Net Proceeds to Reduce the Company’s Net Debt by More Than 60%

DUBLIN , Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc (“Mallinckrodt” or the “Company”), a global specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its Therakos business to CVC Capital Partners Fund IX for a purchase price of $925 million before customary adjustments.

Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to complete this transaction, which provides Therakos with an ideal partner to invest in its continued growth and advances our strategic priorities to optimize our capital structure and concentrate on our key strengths and capabilities. We thank the entire Therakos team for their commitment and dedication and wish them the very best for the future.”

The Company will use net proceeds from the transaction to pay down debt in the coming days, which is expected to reduce Mallinckrodt’s net debt by more than 60%.

Lazard served as Mallinckrodt’s financial advisor, and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz served as primary legal counsel. Arthur Cox served as counsel in Ireland and A&O Shearman served as counsel in other international geographies.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company’s Specialty Brands reportable segment’s areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

