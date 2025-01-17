MalarVx licenses HDT Bio’s repRNA/LION™ Technology for Novel Malaria Vaccine

HDT Bio’s LION™ platform to support malaria vaccine development by MalarVx

SEATTLE, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MalarVx, Inc., a clinical-stage vaccine company, is proud to announce a license to HDT Bio’s proprietary self-amplifying replicon RNA (repRNA) and lipid nanoparticle (LION™) technologies for use in malaria vaccines. In addition to HDT Bio’s technologies, the agreement provides MalarVx additional support from HDT to develop and commercialize malaria vaccines. This license expands the long-standing relationship between the parties.

Malaria was responsible for 597,000 deaths and 263 million cases in 2023, according to the World Health Organization. Despite the expenditure of $4 billion per year on control1, malaria deaths and cases have not substantively changed over the last decade. Consequently, a safe, effective, long-lasting, easy-to-use, and cost-effective vaccine to prevent malaria is desperately needed.

HDT Bio Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in advanced RNA vaccine technologies, including the company’s proprietary LION nanoparticle delivery system. LION is well-suited for use in vaccines to prevent viral and bacterial infections. “We are excited to contribute our expertise in RNA vaccine technologies in an effort to develop malaria vaccines with MalarVx,” said Steve Reed, Ph.D., CEO of HDT Bio. “Our LION platform has a demonstrated ability to rapidly generate potent, durable immune responses with a favorable safety profile.”

“This collaboration is an example of our aspiration to enable a new generation of global health technologies,” said Curt Malloy, HDT SVP Strategic Operations. “We are dedicated to applying our technology to address critical global health challenges. From combating infectious diseases like malaria to pioneering breakthroughs in cancer prevention and treatment, we remain committed to catalyzing innovations that address unmet global health needs.”

MalarVx has also demonstrated the potential of LION-based vaccines to prevent infections caused by Plasmodium parasites, the pathogens responsible for malaria in humans and other animals. “We believe the attributes of LION-based vaccines, including increased potency, product stability, and simplified manufacturing, are essential for vaccines designed for use in resource limited environments,” said James Davie, MalarVx CEO. “Of particular interest is the potential for a multi-species vaccine capable of preventing Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax infections, since these pathogens are responsible for most cases of malaria in humans.” Dr. Marion Avril, Ph.D., MalarVx Program Director, added, “We recognize the transformative potential of our vaccines to combat one of humanity’s most devastating diseases. Our collaboration with HDT Bio is a significant step towards achieving a world free from malaria. Together, we are committed to advancing innovative solutions that will save lives and improve health outcomes for millions of people globally.”

About MalarVx

MalarVx is a Seattle-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to prevent malaria. Current efforts focus on the clinical development of a replicon RNA-based vaccine for the prevention of Plasmodium falciparum infection and on culturing the mosquito stages of the parasite for the cost-effective production of whole organism vaccines.

For more information on MalarVx and its work on safe and effective malaria vaccines, visit www.malarvx.com

About HDT Bio

HDT Bio is a Seattle-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company. With core technology and expertise in nucleic acid formulation, the company develops products that seek to harness host-directed immune responses. HDT Bio’s work focuses on infectious disease and oncology vaccines and therapeutics through early-stage collaborations with partners worldwide. The company’s vaccine platforms combine formulation and adjuvant ingredients to stabilize and deliver RNA to the immune system to stimulate responses. HDT Bio’s repRNA/LION™ was the first self-amplifying RNA vaccine platform to receive regulatory authorization.

For more information on HDT Bio platforms, visit www.hdt.bio

