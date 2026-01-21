Major Medical Devices Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Eric Curtis as Its Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Medical Devices, Inc. (MMD) ( http://www.majormedicaldevices.com ) an emerging innovator in vascular intervention technologies with a highly differentiated, potentially quick to market device in a $3 billion market called abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), announces its appointment of Eric Curtis as its Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Curtis is a product development, capital raise, business development and commercialization expert with 26 years of experience in the healthcare industry. He has driven over $2 billion in commercial revenue with products under his responsibility, raised over $600 million with his teams and executed business development out-licensing deals.

"We are excited to have Eric join our team and lead the Company as our CEO," said Charles Kerr, President of MMD. "Eric has the experience and skills to lead the key areas our Company will need to be successful."

MMD's novel AAA technology is designed to address key limitations of current endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) systems. By enabling upper extremity access and incorporating a lower profile design, it introduces advancements that could significantly shift treatment paradigm for AAA. The system also provides improved anatomical adaptability, procedural control, and the potential to expand eligibility to a broader patient population. Early data from preclinical studies have shown encouraging results, reinforcing the company's planned timeline for wider clinical evaluation.

"I am pleased to join MMD as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. I believe medical device innovation in AAA treatment is needed and MMD's next-generation device could become the next standard of care in a condition that impacts 35 million patients worldwide," said Mr. Curtis. "MMD has a team of experts in vascular surgery, development, technology and design, raising capital, IP and business development. I believe the Company has the team talent and the innovative product in development to be successful, especially because the team developed the device, called AxSES™, from learning and addressing key areas for the device to be differentiated from competition including an ultra low-profile design with upper extremity access. I believe there are unique opportunities with AxSES including the potential to treat AAA patients who are excluded from current endovascular aortic repair treatment because they have smaller arteries, calcification, tortuous vessels or concerns with femoral access. MMD is poised to quickly develop AxSES for AAA patients and I welcome investors to contact me to learn more."

For more information about Major Medical Devices and its clinical development efforts, please contact Charles Kerr, President at Charles@majormedicaldevices.com

About Major Medical Devices, Inc .

Major Medical Devices, Inc., is a medical technology company dedicated to developing innovative vascular intervention solutions that improve outcomes and broaden treatment options for abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). Its flagship AAA device integrates novel design and deployment technologies aimed at setting a new standard in endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR). The technology is highly differentiated, potentially quick to market in a $3 billion market.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/major-medical-devices-appoints-healthcare-industry-veteran-eric-curtis-as-its-chief-executive-officer-302664673.html

SOURCE Major Medical Devices, Inc.