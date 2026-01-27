Mair Therapeutics Announces Scientific Collaboration with Radboud University to Advance TMEM175 Agonists for Parkinson’s Disease

NIJMEGEN, The Netherlands, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mair Therapeutics, a Dutch biotechnology company pioneering lysosomal-targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced a scientific collaboration with Radboud University to accelerate the discovery of small-molecule agonists of TMEM175, a lysosomal ion channel genetically linked to Parkinson's disease.

Mair Therapeutics Announces Scientific Collaboration with Radboud University to Advance Program for Parkinson's Disease

TMEM175 plays a key role in maintaining lysosomal homeostasis, which is essential for the clearance of misfolded proteins such as alpha-synuclein. Genetic studies have linked TMEM175 dysfunction to increased risk of Parkinson's disease, while protective variants have been shown to reduce disease susceptibility. Mair's drug discovery platform is focused on identifying small molecules that enhance TMEM175 activity and restore lysosomal function.

Under this collaboration, Dr. Marijn Kuijpers' laboratory at the Donders Centre for Neuroscience, Faculty of Science, Radboud University, will assess a portfolio of TMEM175-targeting compounds developed by Mair Therapeutics. The compounds will be evaluated in human neuron models derived from Parkinson's disease and healthy donor cells, using assays focused on lysosomal pH regulation and degradation capacity—two critical functions impaired in Parkinson's disease.

"Parkinson's disease remains one of the most pressing medical challenges of our time, and targeting lysosomal dysfunction offers a promising path forward," said Dr. Vasily Kazey, CEO of Mair Therapeutics. "We are excited to collaborate with Radboud University, whose deep expertise in neuronal biology and Parkinson's research will be instrumental in validating our therapeutic approach."

The collaboration underscores Mair's commitment to building partnerships within the East Netherlands' neuroscience and innovation ecosystem. The company, which recently launched with backing from Torrey Pines Investment and Oost NL, is headquartered in Nijmegen, a leading hub for Parkinson's research and home to the Parkinson expertise center led by Prof. Dr. Bas Bloem at Radboudumc.

About Mair Therapeutics



Mair Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class small-molecule therapeutics that target lysosomal ion channels in neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead program focuses on TMEM175 agonists for Parkinson's disease. Headquartered in Nijmegen, Mair is supported by Torrey Pines Investment, Oost NL, and Expert Systems. For more information, visit www.mairtx.com.

About Radboud University



Radboud University is one of the leading academic institutions in the Netherlands, internationally recognized for excellence in life sciences and neuroscience. The Kuijpers Lab at the Donders Institute focuses on understanding organelle dynamics and intracellular trafficking in neurons, with an emphasis on lysosomal biology and neurodegenerative disease models. Learn more at www.kuijperslab.com.

