SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

mAIbe and LenioBio announce a new strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the discovery and experimental validation of next-generation monoclonal antibodies

November 27, 2025 | 
2 min read

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- mAIbe and LenioBio are pleased to announce a new strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the discovery and experimental validation of next-generation monoclonal antibodies.

By combining mAIbe's AI-driven platform for antibody design and optimization with LenioBio's cell-free expression technology, this partnership brings together two complementary strengths to significantly enhance the design–build–test cycle.

LenioBio's ultrafast, scalable expression system enables rapid production of complex antibodies, providing high-quality experimental data that feeds directly into mAIbe's AI models.

Through this integrated approach, the two teams will jointly:

  • accelerate functional testing of AI-generated antibody candidates
  • increase the efficiency and throughput of early validation
  • enable faster iteration between computational predictions and experimental results

Together, mAIbe and LenioBio set a new standard for speed, flexibility, and data-driven innovation in therapeutic antibody discovery by closing the lab-in-loop gap.

About LenioBio

LenioBio GmbH is a biotechnology company pioneering cell-free protein expression with its ALiCE® platform, enabling rapid discovery, development, and scalable production of proteins beyond the limits of living cells. Founded in Germany in 2016, LenioBio is headquartered in Düsseldorf with R&D and manufacturing facilities in Aachen. Learn more at www.leniobio.com and follow LenioBio on LinkedIn.

About mAIbe

mAIbe is a biotechnology company focused on AI-guided monoclonal antibody design. Its platform combines physics-informed generative AI and synthetic biology to develop precise, cost-effective antibodies targeting viral and bacterial pathogens. Based in Rome, Italy, mAIbe operates at the convergence of artificial intelligence and life sciences to accelerate the development of accessible, next-generation immunotherapies. Learn more at: www.maibe.eu

Media Contact

Akanksha Ranjit

Marketing & Communications

LenioBio GmbH

a.ranjit@leniobio.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735875/5641774/LenioBio_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maibe-and-leniobio-announce-a-new-strategic-collaboration-aimed-at-accelerating-the-discovery-and-experimental-validation-of-next-generation-monoclonal-antibodies-302625972.html

SOURCE LenioBio

Europe Events Collaboration
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Global communication network concept. Worldwide business. Human resources.
Drug Development
CRO Boom in APAC region, With China at the Forefront
November 19, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Trendy halftone collage. Concept of contracting, negotiation, contracting, favorable terms. Trendy modern retro illustration on business theme. Concept of teamwork. Vector illustration
Collaboration
Lilly Bets More Than $2.6B for South Korea Biotech’s Bispecific Antibody Platform
November 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
too many different pill of various blisters with different pills Medicines storage at home concept Medication storing. A pile of medicine in blister packs. Pharmaceutical blister packs.
Drug Development
Five Trends That Got Everyone Talking in Pharma and Biotech This Year
November 12, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jennifer Smith-Parker
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie