MAIA Pharmaceuticals Selected by Asahi Kasei Pharma to Advance Teribone™ for US Osteoporosis Patients

A proven bone-forming osteoporosis therapy optimized for real-world use and patient compliance

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced a strategic collaboration with Asahi Kasei Pharma Corp., under which MAIA will advance Teribone™ (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis in the United States.

Teribone™ is an established bone-forming therapy with more than a decade of clinical use in Japan and a differentiated dosing profile designed to support patient adherence in routine clinical practice.

Osteoporosis is a major and growing public health challenge in the United States, affecting more than 10 million diagnosed patients and placing an additional 44 million individuals at risk, according to data from the National Osteoporosis Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fragility fractures, are associated with chronic pain, loss of mobility, increased mortality, and significant healthcare utilization, as documented by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Despite the scale of the disease, outcomes in real-world practice remain constrained in part by therapies that are difficult for patients to maintain over time, making compliance and ease of dosing central considerations in osteoporosis care.

Teribone™ was developed by Asahi Kasei Pharma and approved in Japan in 2011 as an anabolic therapy that stimulates new bone formation. Administered once- or twice-weekly, Teribone™ is designed to reduce treatment burden while improving bone quality and strength. This dosing profile aligns with how osteoporosis care is delivered across retail pharmacy and outpatient settings and is intended to support consistent, long-term use.

"We commend Asahi Kasei Pharma for developing Teribone™ into an important and clinically meaningful osteoporosis therapy," said Bikram Malik, MAIA Pharmaceuticals. "Since its approval in 2011, Teribone™ has been used by more than one million patients in Japan, benefitting from its bone-forming mechanism and practical dosing profile. We are proud to work with Asahi Kasei Pharma to bring this established therapy to patients in the United States."

Under the strategic collaboration, MAIA will lead the U.S. development and commercialization of Teribone™, with a focus on improving adherence, reducing fracture risk, and supporting long-term patient outcomes subject to customary conditions and the future exercise of applicable rights.

By integrating Teribone™ into the care settings where patients are most commonly diagnosed and treated, MAIA aims to reduce treatment burden, support continuity of therapy, and make bone-forming treatment easier to start and easier to stay on. This patient-centered approach is intended to strengthen real-world effectiveness, help patients maintain mobility and independence, and improve quality of life.

"We are delighted that this collaboration opens a pathway toward bringing Teribone™ to patients in the United States, in addition to the many patients it has supported in Japan for more than a decade. This represents an encouraging first step toward making a proven bone‑forming therapy available to patients with significant unmet needs. We look forward to exploring this opportunity together with MAIA for the benefit of patients in the United States," said Yoshikazu Aoki, President, Asahi Kasei Pharma.

Asahi Kasei has positioned its Pharmaceuticals business as one of its First Priority businesses under its “Trailblaze Together” medium-term management plan for fiscal 2025–2027. The selection of MAIA reflects a focused approach to extending the global reach of a proprietary therapy through a partner with demonstrated capability to execute in the U.S. market.

Teribone™ is a human parathyroid hormone therapy developed by Asahi Kasei Pharma to promote bone formation. Administered once- or twice-weekly by subcutaneous injection, Teribone™ improves bone quality, increases bone mass, enhances bone strength, and reduces the risk of fractures associated with osteoporosis. Its dosing profile is designed to support patient compliance, a key factor in achieving meaningful outcomes in osteoporosis care.

Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation is a Japan-based pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of therapies in orthopedics, immunology, and specialty areas with its mission "to sincerely care for each individual life and solve their unmet medical needs with a wealth of ideas and solid science.". The company is committed to advancing proprietary innovation globally through disciplined research and development and strategic business development partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.asahikasei-pharma.co.jp/en/.

About MAIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, MAIA Pharmaceuticals is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on advancing differentiated and clinically meaningful therapies. MAIA specializes in identifying proven medicines with unrealized potential and executing strategies that improve real-world use, patient adherence, and long-term commercial value in the U.S. healthcare system.

