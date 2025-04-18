Magnet-Like Nanoparticle Vaccine Achieves 100% Protection Against H5N1 (Bird Flu) in Preclinical Trials

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - As H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) continues its spread across species and continents, a vaccine being developed by University of Buffalo (SUNY) spin-off POP Biotechnologies has demonstrated complete protection in preclinical trials. This advancement arrives at a critical juncture, with the virus impacting poultry, dairy cattle, wild birds, and domestic pets, raising alarms about its pandemic potential.

In results published today in Cell Biomaterials, an international team reported that a nanoparticle vaccine displaying two recombinant virus-derived proteins—hemagglutinin (H5) and neuraminidase (N1)—could protect mice from lethal avian flu challenge (H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b). The vaccine is being developed for both human and veterinary use to tackle zoonotic and pandemic threats at their source.

The vaccine targets the 2.3.4.4b clade of H5N1, the infectious strain responsible for significant spread and mortality in avian populations and increasing human infections. Utilizing POP Biotechnologies’ proprietary POP BIO SNAP™ nanoparticle vaccine platform, the vaccine achieved 100% protection in mice, preventing illness and eliminating detectable virus in lung tissues.

“Our approach is kind of like a magnet that can attach vaccine components to a small particle surface. It just clicks into place easily. The body’s immune system can better recognize the particles, resulting in stronger immune responses. It’s also fast and efficient to manufacture, which is advantageous when you need to quickly ramp up vaccine production,” said Dr. Jonathan Lovell, co-founder of POP Biotechnologies and a professor of Biomedical Engineering at the University at Buffalo.

The POP BIO SNAP™ technology employs cobalt-binding interactions to attach viral proteins to nanoparticles efficiently, enhancing immune responses even at low antigen doses. This method accelerates vaccine development and circumvents limitations of traditional egg-based production, vulnerable during avian outbreaks.

Recent developments underscore the urgency: over 1,000 U.S. dairy herds have reported H5N1 infections, with cases among farm workers and fatalities in domestic cats linked to contaminated milk and pet food. In the United States alone, more than 167 million poultry birds have been affected since early 2022, pushing egg prices to record highs and raising serious concerns over food security.

“This is a pivotal moment for pandemic preparedness initiatives,” said John R. Fulton, founder of BioNiagara. “Cross-border collaboration and cutting-edge technologies like POP BIO SNAP™ are vital to preempting a potential pandemic.”

The preclinical study was a collaborative effort involving researchers from the University at Buffalo, the National Microbiology Laboratory (Public Health Agency of Canada), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease, and the University of Manitoba.

