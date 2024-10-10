MagBio Launches Short Fragment Depletor - 10 High Throughput Kit (SFD-10HT); Bead-based Reagent That Progressively Depletes DNA Fragments <10 kb

Now Launching in US its patent pending, first magnetic bead-based

Short Fragment Depletor - 10 High Throughput (SFD-10HT) kit for long Read Sequencing technologies

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DNA--MagBio Genomics, Inc., a company that focuses on magnetic bead-based nucleic acids sample preparation products for sequencing and molecular diagnostics, announces the global launch of its patent-pending Short Fragment Depletor - 10 High Throughput kit (SFD-10HT). This sample preparation technology utilizes a unique combination of buffer and paramagnetic beads to selectively bind DNA fragments of 10 kb and above. Short DNA fragments pose challenges in long-read sequencing, potentially leading to non-useful data. With SFD-10HT’s bead-based size selection, fragments <10 kb are efficiently removed, enhancing DNA sample quality for third-generation sequencing platforms. This cutting-edge product is patent pending and now available in the U.S., offering a significant advancement in DNA sample preparation for long-read sequencing.









“Long-read DNA sequencing technologies also known as third generation sequencing have seen significant advancements as they offer key benefits in terms of reconstruction of longer sequence contigs leading to more complete genome assemblies and accurate identification of structural variants. However, success of this technology is dependent on the size of the DNA fragment input. Companies like Pacific Biosciences long-read sequencing technologies require input DNA fragments >10 kb. Currently kits used for selection and purification of DNA fragment larger than 10 kb are either less efficient or centrifugation based, making them less suitable as well as non-automatable said Dr. Hyacinth K. Ntchobo, CEO, MagBio Genomics Inc.

SFD-10HT reagent, a patent-pending technology; contains a proprietary medium that allows not only efficient DNA purification but most importantly accurate selection of DNA fragments larger than 10 kb, therefore, significantly enhancing mean read length for better sequence assembly. Overall, any application requiring detailed genomic information, particularly concerning structural variations or complex genetic regions, will greatly benefit from such an advancement in long fragment sample preparation, which in turn empowers long-read sequencing technology. This kit is applicable to unsheared HMW DNA, sheared DNA and library selection.

To learn more about the SFD-10HT or to request a sample kit, visit www.magbiogenomics.com

About MagBio Genomics, Inc.

MagBio Genomics is a global company that develops and commercializes magnetic bead-based products for nucleic acid isolation and purification. The products are designed for a range of molecular applications, including biomarker analysis for diagnostics and sequencing the current focus encompasses products that cover complete sample preparation including safeguarding integrity of bio-samples, efficient isolation of nucleic acids and multiplex Pathogen PCR panels for detection of pathogens. Our products are applied to microbial genetics, human and animal genetic research, including molecular diagnostics, and cancer genomic studies.

“We simply make NGS better.” For more information, visit www.magbiogenomics.com.

