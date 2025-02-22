SUBSCRIBE
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference

February 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in the 45th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 11:10 A.M. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here or by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com

