Press Releases

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences - November 17, 2025

November 18, 2025 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025 at 8:30 A.M. GMT (3:30 A.M. ET)
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here.

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 at 4:15 P.M. ET
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here.

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025 at 1:30 P.M. ET
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here.

The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal’s Investor Relations Events page.

About Madrigal
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


Pennsylvania Events
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
