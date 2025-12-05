SUBSCRIBE
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Grants of Inducement Awards under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 4, 2025

December 5, 2025 
1 min read

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced that it granted equity awards on December 1, 2025 to 24 new non-executive employees as equity inducement awards under the terms of Madrigal’s 2025 Inducement Plan. The equity awards were approved by Madrigal’s independent Compensation Committee in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The equity awards were granted as inducement material to employees’ acceptance of employment with the company. The new employees received, in the aggregate, options to purchase 4,099 shares of Madrigal’s common stock, and in the aggregate 14,630 time-based restricted stock units. Options have an exercise price of $579.45 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the company’s common stock on the grant date. Options vest as follows: (i) 25% of the option shares will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and (ii) 6.25% of the option shares will vest on each quarterly anniversary following the first anniversary of the grant date. All restricted stock units granted vest in four equal installments on each of the first through fourth anniversaries of the grant date. The vesting of all awards described above shall be subject to each such employee’s continued employment as of the applicable vesting date.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra is the first and only medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, media@madrigalpharma.com


Pennsylvania Compensation
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
