Made Scientific Expands U.S. GMP Cell Therapy Network with 85,000 Sq. Ft. Pennsylvania Acquisition -- Operational on Day One

The facility brings Made Scientific's U.S. East Coast footprint to approximately 145,000 sq. ft. and 15 qualified GMP manufacturing suites

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Made Scientific, Inc., a leading U.S.-based clinical- and commercial-stage cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced it has acquired an 85,000 sq. ft. clinical to commercial-scale cell therapy manufacturing facility in East Norriton, Pennsylvania, from National Resilience. The transaction closed on September 18, 2026.

The facility is operational on close, eliminating the ramp-up and qualification timelines that follow a greenfield build — a critical advantage as therapies advance through late-stage development toward commercial launch. The site and its manufacturing team have executed 145 GMP batches to date across multiple autologous and allogeneic programs, including CAR-T and B-cell therapies. Sponsors can begin onboarding programs immediately, positioning therapies for 2027 clinical and commercial supply.

As programs advance toward commercial approval, sponsors require manufacturing partners with proven execution and GMP infrastructure that scales with them. Made Scientific's expanded East Coast network deepens its clinical to commercial GMP manufacturing capacity — geographically redundant, reducing transition risk, and allowing for multiple regional facility options as programs scale.

The East Norriton facility is purpose-built for high-throughput, end-to-end cell therapy manufacturing, and includes multiple segregated GMP production areas comprising eight Grade B/C cleanrooms, one Grade C ballroom, and one Grade B fill-finish suite, alongside on-site quality control and analytical testing laboratories and high-bay warehousing. The site also holds 30,000 sq. ft. of expansion space with a design and engineering plan supporting the build of eight additional ballrooms for future growth and bespoke client builds. The facility supports starting material, drug substance, and drug product manufacturing under both custom and platform technology transfer. Made Scientific will equip the site with scalable 3D bioreactor platforms (up to 200L), advanced cell harvest equipment, automated fill-finish, and lyophilization capacity.

This expansion further enhances Made Scientific's manufacturing capabilities, including a focus on client programs developing mesenchymal stem cell (MSC), secretome, exosome and senolytic therapies alongside immune-cell, iPSC-derived and engineered-tissue programs supported in Princeton, advancing products from early clinical development into commercial supply. Clients may transfer existing processes into the site or adopt Made Scientific's ReadyMADE™ platforms across multiple modalities.

"The acquisition of an operational facility with an experienced manufacturing team represents a significant advance in our ability to support clients from clinical to commercial," said Syed T. Husain, Chairman and CEO of Made Scientific. "Sponsors advancing therapies toward approval require manufacturing capacity that is available when their programs reach it. East Norriton provides that capacity today, supported by a demonstrated GMP operating history, and enables us to onboard client programs immediately rather than at the conclusion of a multi-year build. It is also the next step in a manufacturing network we are building deliberately and for the long term, with a strategic shareholder that has backed Made Scientific since 2022."

Made Scientific's total operating footprint is now approximately 145,000 sq. ft. across its U.S. East Coast network, with 15 qualified GMP manufacturing suites, process and analytical development laboratories, and quality control testing at both locations.

The company is preparing its Princeton facility for commercial-stage U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-licensure inspection (PLI) in early 2027, with the East Norriton facility to follow.

The addition of the East Norriton site comes as the broader cell therapy CDMO sector consolidates, with capacity leaving the market even as more therapies advance into late-phase trials and regulatory review. Sponsors increasingly need partners with demonstrated execution, the capacity to scale without compromising quality, and the stability to be there through commercial launch. Made Scientific is adding qualified capacity at the exact moment the market needs it.

About Made Scientific

Made Scientific is a leading U.S.-based clinical- and commercial-stage cell therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development, manufacturing, and release of autologous and allogeneic cell therapy products. With GMP facilities located in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Made Scientific combines the agility of a specialist CDMO with the technical depth to deliver reliable, scalable manufacturing.

Made Scientific is supported by GC Corporation, a long-term strategic owner providing stability, global access, and sustained investment in the business. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to building deliberately, prioritizing scale and quality over short-term outcomes, and positions Made Scientific to advance cell therapy manufacturing with a long-term vision. For more information, visit madescientific.com.

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SOURCE Made Scientific, Inc.