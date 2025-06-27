Mabwell Announces Novel Drug Technology License Agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical for Albipagrastim alfa for Injection

SHANGHAI, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mabwell (688062.SH), an innovative biopharmaceutical company with entire industry chain, announced its wholly-owned subsidiary T-mab has entered into an agreement with Qilu Pharmaceutical for Albipagrastim alfa for Injection (R&D code: 8MW0511). Under the terms of the agreement, Mabwell will grant Qilu Pharmaceutical exclusive rights to develop, manufacture, improve, utilize and commercialize the licensed product in the Greater China (including Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan). T-mab can obtain a total of up to RMB 500 million of upfront payment and sales milestone payment, and the royalty of up to double-digit percentage of net sales of licensed product.

Albipagrastim alfa for Injection is a recombinant (yeast-secreted) human serum albumin/human granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (I) fusion protein for Injection. It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.

Albipagrastim alfa is a new generation of long-acting G-CSF (highly active modified cytokine) with intellectual property rights of Mabwell, which was developed with albumin fusion platform technology by fusing highly active recombinant G-CSF with human serum albumin (HSA). The modification increases the molecular weight, significantly inhibits the elimination pathway mediated by G-CSF receptor and prolongs the half-life of the drug in vivo, which improves the treatment adherence by reducing the frequency of administration in clinical practice. Compared to PEG-G-CSF, Albipagrastim alfa uses HSA as its natural carrier protein via a Pichia pastoris expression system. This approach offers a simpler production process and superior product homogeneity.

About Qilu Pharmaceutical

Qilu Pharmaceutical is now one of the leading vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies in China that develops, manufactures and distributes both Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). Qilu currently has 12 subsidiaries, 11 domestic manufacturing sites and over 36,000 employees worldwide. Qilu ranks among Top 3 in Chinese pharmaceutical industry in 2024. Dedicated to offering high-quality & trustworthy medicines to the world and improving people's well-being, Qilu is vigorously exporting its products to over 100 countries and regions around the world. To date, Qilu has launched over 300 products with over 55 products "First-to-Launch" in China. The company has also fostered a robust pipeline including over 200 generic products, over 20 biosimilars and over 80 innovative products. Qilu Pharmaceutical is subsidiary of Qilu Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

About Mabwell

Mabwell (688062.SH) is an innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company with the entire value chain of the pharmaceutical industry. The company provides more effective and accessible therapy and innovative medicines to fulfill global medical needs, focusing on oncology and aging-related disease indications. Mabwell's mission is "Explore Life, Benefit Health" and its vision is "Innovation, from ideas to reality". For more information, please visit www.mabwell.com/en.

Forward-Looking Statements

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mabwell-announces-novel-drug-technology-license-agreement-with-qilu-pharmaceutical-for-albipagrastim-alfa-for-injection-302493293.html

SOURCE Mabwell