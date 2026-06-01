Lyell Immunopharma Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYEL), a late-stage clinical company advancing a pipeline of next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for patients with cancer, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Miami, Florida, with a fireside chat scheduled for 11:20 am Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat and subsequent replay can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lyell.com.

About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.

Lyell is a late-stage clinical company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To realize the potential of cell therapy for cancer, Lyell utilizes a suite of technologies to arm CAR T cells with enhancements needed to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical responses, including the ability to resist exhaustion, maintain qualities of durable stemness and function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. LyFE has commercial launch capability and is expected to have the capacity to manufacture more than 1,200 CAR T-cell doses per year. To learn more, please visit www.lyell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Lyell management’s planned participation at an investor conference; the potential clinical benefits and therapeutic potential of Lyell’s product candidates; and the sufficiency of the capacity of LyFE to manufacture drug supply through potential commercial launch. These statements are based on Lyell’s current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions, are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lyell’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 6, 2026. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Lyell undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Pablo Fenton

Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

pfenton@lyell.com