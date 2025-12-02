Luxna Deepens Collaboration with BioSpring to Advance Therapeutic Oligonucleotide Development

Osaka, Japan, December 2nd, 2025 - Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. (President CEO: Hideaki Sato; Headquarters: Suita-shi, Osaka, Japan, hereinafter “Luxna”) and one of the largest contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) specializing in oligonucleotide therapeutics, BioSpring GmbH (CEO: Dr. Sylvia Wojczewski; Headquarters: Frankfurt am Main, Germany, hereinafter “BioSpring”) announced a new collaboration.

In this new project, Luxna will advance an oligonucleotide therapeutic for an undisclosed target, while BioSpring contributes its expertise in process development, analytical characterization, and clinical manufacturing of oligonucleotides.

This expands the recently announced partnership between Luxna and BioSpring, furthering the translation of Luxna’s proprietary XNA amidite chemistry into therapeutic oligonucleotides.

Supporting Luxna not only in manufacturing, but also in the development and scale-up of complex oligonucleotide candidates underscores BioSpring’s role as an enabler for innovative biotech and pharma programs. Together, Luxna and BioSpring aim to accelerate the path from concept to clinic and ensure reliable supply for future clinical and commercial needs.

Mr. Hideaki Sato, President and CEO, Luxna Biotech:

“This project marks the next step in translating Luxna’s XNA technology into therapeutic development. Together with BioSpring, we are accelerating the path toward clinical application while reinforcing our commitment to bringing new treatment options to patients.”

Dr. Sylvia Wojczewski, CEO, BioSpring:

We are proud that Luxna has selected BioSpring to support its therapeutic programs based on its XNA technology. This technology presents novel opportunities for advancement in therapeutic innovation in the oligonucleotide field.

About Luxna XNAs Technology

Luxna XNAs Technology collectively means an innovative nucleic acid group of AmNA™, scpBNA™, GuNA™ and 5’-CP™ originated in Professor Obika’s laboratory at the Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bioorganic Chemistry. Luxna XNAs Technology could make available ASOs with high activity and low toxicity, by taking advantage of its characteristics of strong binding to mRNA and/or reduced immune response.

About Luxna Biotech

Luxna is a biotech founded to develop safer and more effective oligonucleotide therapies (OTs) for practical use using the drug discovery platform, called LuxiAP™, based on modified nucleic acids originated in Professor Obika’s laboratory at Osaka University Graduate School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Bioorganic Chemistry at Osaka University. Our purpose is to bring OTs for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases. We actively collaborate with several pharmaceutical companies in developing new and effective OTs as well as advancing our own.

About BioSpring

BioSpring is a globally leading contract manufacturer of oligonucleotides, with a strong focus on therapeutic oligonucleotides. Founded in 1997, the company partners with biotech and pharmaceutical companies worldwide throughout the entire drug development lifecycle, from early research to commercial manufacturing. The company has been GMP-inspected since 2007 and FDA-inspected since 2016, underscoring its long-standing commitment to quality. BioSpring is currently expanding its production capacities with a new large-scale facility in Offenbach am Main, designed to meet growing global demand for advanced nucleic acid therapeutics.

