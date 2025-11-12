Lung Cancer Research Foundation Welcomes New Member of Board of Directors

Benay Taub Joins Foundation Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF) is pleased to welcome Benay Taub to its Board of Directors.

Benay Taub was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in June 2024, despite having no known risk factors for the disease. Her experience has inspired her to raise awareness, foster understanding, and advocate for increased funding to advance life-saving and life-changing lung cancer research. She is deeply committed to supporting innovation and is hopeful that progress will lead to better treatments and brighter futures for all those affected by lung cancer.

Benay earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and her law degree from Brooklyn Law School. She is a Mediator in the State of New York and has been actively involved in numerous charitable and community-based organizations, serving on several Boards of Directors. She also holds certificates from the International Culinary Center and the New York Bartending School.

Benay and her husband, Steven, are the proud parents of four children.

Most recently, Ms. Taub was the featured patient speaker at the LCRF Evening of Innovation gala, and the Taubs have funded an LCRF Team Science award titled "2025 LCRF Team Science Award on Advancing Therapies Toward Curing EGFR Mutated Lung Cancers" which will be awarded in early 2026.

"It's meaningful for me to be joining LCRF as a board member," said Benay Taub. "Lung cancer research, which has been historically underfunded, is the reason that people like me have hope for the future. I look forward to working with the other board members and staff, helping LCRF shape its future in funding impactful research that will continue to save lives."

"Benay's energy and drive will be a great addition to LCRF's Board of Directors," remarked Colleen Conner Zeigler, chair of LCRF's board. "Having her perspective as someone with a relatively new diagnosis will be instrumental as we embark on our strategic plan to double the organization's research investment. We're excited to have her with us."

"Benay understands what it takes to turn big ideas into meaningful progress," said Aubrey Rhodes, LCRF's executive director. "She bridges her lived experience with the latest research advances, highlighting the real-world impact that science has on the entire lung cancer community. Her leadership as an LCRF board member will be invaluable as we expand our research program to improve outcomes and extend survival for people living with lung cancer."

To learn more about LCRF, its volunteer leadership, its funded research, and its grants program, visit www.lcrf.org.

About the Lung Cancer Research Foundation (LCRF)

The Lung Cancer Research Foundation® (LCRF) is the leading nonprofit organization focused on funding innovative, high-reward research with the potential to extend survival and improve quality of life for people with lung cancer. LCRF's mission is to improve lung cancer outcomes by funding research for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and cure of lung cancer. To date, LCRF has funded 431 research grants, totaling nearly $49 million, the highest amount provided by a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding lung cancer research. For more information, visit lcrf.org.

