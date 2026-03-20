Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Launches National Chemical Defense Consortium Targeting $400M-$1.2B U.S. Countermeasure Programs; 3-Year AI Antidote Development Model

AI platform integrates academic and defense research to accelerate rapid antidote discovery and federal stockpiling for emerging chemical threats.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI), through its wholly owned subsidiary BioSymetrics, today announced the formation of a national consortium designed to accelerate the discovery and development of chemical countermeasures for emerging battlefield and terrorism threats. The Pathfinder Consortium, a national academic–industry alliance designed to consolidate historically siloed U.S. chemical warfare preparedness resources into a unified, execution-ready infrastructure capable of accelerating medical countermeasure development to approximately three years.

For decades, America's chemical defense capabilities have existed in fragmented silos: academic toxicology labs, military research units, federal agencies, and biotech innovators operating independently. Pathfinder integrates these capabilities into a coordinated framework engineered for speed, capital efficiency, and national readiness.

A 3-year regulatory pathway, not a 10-year drug timeline

Unlike traditional pharmaceutical development cycles, chemical countermeasures can follow accelerated regulatory pathways.

The Pathfinder model is structured to:

Demonstrate efficacy in yeast and cell-based systems

Validate therapeutic effects in FDA-recognized zebrafish models

Complete two confirmatory animal studies

Conduct a 50-person Phase I safety study

The full process can be completed in approximately 36 months.

In many cases, existing FDA-approved drugs may be repurposed, potentially reducing timelines even further.

"Chemical defense cannot operate on a decade-long pharmaceutical clock," said David Weinstein, CEO of Lunai Bioworks. "The regulatory framework allos for speed, and Pathfinder is designed to execute within that accelerated pathway."

Responding to the new invisible battlefield

With rising geopolitical tensions in Iran and across the Middle East, and the rapid integration of AI, autonomous drones, and chemical payload delivery systems, Lunai believes the threat landscape has shifted materially.

The modern battlefield is no longer confined to visible front lines. It is algorithmic. It is airborne. It is chemical.

Pathfinder represents a strategic response, a scalable national platform positioned for what the Company envisions as a potential "Warp Speed 2" era of chemical preparedness.

Strategic and financial significance

Validated countermeasures are typically procured by the U.S. government for national stockpiling programs ranging between $400 million and $1.2 billion per program.

By mobilizing and organizing national capabilities, Pathfinder positions BioSymetrics to:

Access non-dilutive funding sources Compete for BARDA, DoD, and Homeland Security programs

Pursue large-scale federal procurement contracts

Monetize repurposed compounds through rapid deployment pathways

Diversify revenue beyond traditional biotech development cycles

The Consortium leverages BioSymetrics' proprietary AI-enabled phenotypic platform, integrating machine learning analytics with high-throughput vertebrate screening to rapidly identify toxicologic signatures and therapeutic leads.

National Leadership and Execution Framework

Pathfinder includes collaboration with nationally recognized experts, including:

Dr. Calum MacRae (Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School)









Dr. Vik Bebarta (Colonel, U.S. Air Force Reserve; University of Colorado)









Dr. Randall Peterson (University of Utah)









Dr. Vincent Jo Davidson (Purdue University)

By aligning academic, military, and AI-driven biotech capabilities under a single operational structure, Pathfinder transitions chemical defense from a fragmented research model into an execution-oriented national preparedness platform.

About Lunai Bioworks

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) is an AI-enabled biotechnology company advancing rapid in vivo phenotypic drug discovery across CNS and biodefense applications. By integrating high-throughput vertebrate screening with machine learning analytics, Lunai seeks to accelerate therapeutic discovery while reducing cost, time, and capital intensity.

For more information, visit www.lunaibioworks.com.

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SOURCE Lunai Bioworks Inc.