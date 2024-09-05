Lumos Pharma Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at September Medical Meeting, SLEP 2024

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that an updated analysis of data from its Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 clinical trials has been accepted for presentation at the XXXI Meeting of the Latin American Society of Paediatric Endocrinology (Sociedad Latinoamericana de Endocrinología Pediátrica), or SLEP 2024, to be held September 11-14, 2024 in Santiago, Chile.

Abstract Presentation: Friday, September 13th – E-poster Session 2 – 1:15-2:30PM Local Time

Abstract entitled, LUM-201 Restores Growth Hormone Secretion and Promotes Growth in Moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD): Phase 2 Topline Results from OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 Trials (Rossana Román, MD, et al)



Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

