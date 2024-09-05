SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lumos Pharma Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at September Medical Meeting, SLEP 2024

September 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced today that an updated analysis of data from its Phase 2 OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 clinical trials has been accepted for presentation at the XXXI Meeting of the Latin American Society of Paediatric Endocrinology (Sociedad Latinoamericana de Endocrinología Pediátrica), or SLEP 2024, to be held September 11-14, 2024 in Santiago, Chile.

Abstract Presentation: Friday, September 13th – E-poster Session 2 – 1:15-2:30PM Local Time

  • Abstract entitled, LUM-201 Restores Growth Hormone Secretion and Promotes Growth in Moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD): Phase 2 Topline Results from OraGrowtH210 and OraGrowtH212 Trials (Rossana Román, MD, et al)

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. The Company was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate, LUM-201, is a novel, oral growth hormone (GH) secretagogue, seeking to transform the ~$4.7B global GH market from injectable to oral therapy. LUM-201 is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies in Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD) and has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
ir@lumos-pharma.com

Source: Lumos Pharma, Inc.

Texas Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Artist rendering of lab space
Real estate
Texas Life Sciences Redevelopment Project Moves Closer to Reality
August 29, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Aerial skyline of Austin
Job Trends
9 Life Sciences Companies Hiring in Texas
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin