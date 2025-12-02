Lumexa Imaging Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumexa Imaging Holdings, Inc. (" Lumexa Imaging ") announced today the launch of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the " Common Stock "). In connection with the offering, Lumexa Imaging has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 shares of its Common Stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $17.00 and $20.00 per share of Common Stock. Lumexa Imaging has applied to list the Common Stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "LMRI."

Barclays, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint lead book-running managers. Deutsche Bank Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as book-running managers. Leerink Partners, William Blair, Capital One Securities, Fifth Third Securities and Raymond James are acting as bookrunners. PNC Capital Markets LLC, Academy Securities, Loop Capital Markets and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering of Lumexa Imaging's Common Stock will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Common Stock has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The Common Stock may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Common Stock, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT LUMEXA IMAGING

Lumexa Imaging is a nationwide provider of diagnostic imaging services. As of September 30, 2025, we and our affiliates operated the second largest outpatient imaging center footprint in the United States. It spans 184 centers across 13 states and includes eight joint venture partnerships with health systems.

MEDIA CONTACT



Melissa Weston



corpcomms@lumexaimaging.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumexa-imaging-announces-launch-of-initial-public-offering-302630316.html

SOURCE Lumexa Imaging