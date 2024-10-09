SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

October 9, 2024 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it will participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit.

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time
  • Format: Fireside Chat with Dennis McGrath, Lucid’s Chief Financial Officer
  • Venue: Virtual

For more information about the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit and to attend Lucid’s fireside chat, please visit https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024.

A recording of the fireside chat will be made available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at ir.luciddx.com following the conclusion of the conference.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-diagnostics-to-participate-in-the-2024-maxim-healthcare-virtual-summit-302271379.html

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

New York Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Approvals
BMS Wins FDA Nod for Perioperative Opdivo Regimen in NSCLC
October 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Amgen's office in Massachusetts/iStock,
Legal
Amgen Faces Class Action Lawsuit for Allegedly Hiding $10.7B Tax Bill From Investors
October 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
GLP-1
Obesity Startup Metsera Inks Manufacturing Pact With Amneal on Heels of Phase I Readout
October 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac