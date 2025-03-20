Lucid Diagnostics Announces Updated National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Guidelines Now Include Esophageal Precancer Screening

Highlights society guidelines recommending non-endoscopic biomarker testing, such as Lucid’s EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test, as an acceptable alternative to endoscopy

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that a recent update to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®) focused on Esophageal and Esophagogastric Junction Cancers (Version 1.2025) has added a new section on esophageal precancer (Barrett’s Esophagus or BE) screening. The NCCN Guidelines® now reference professional society guidelines on BE screening, including the most recent American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Clinical Guideline which recommends non-endoscopic biomarker testing, such as Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, as an acceptable alternative to invasive upper endoscopy to detect esophageal precancer.

“This update is an important step towards the recognition of the role of esophageal precancer testing to prevent esophageal cancer,” said Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The NCCN Guidelines are widely recognized as a key indicator of standards of excellence for cancer care and prevention. We believe the current alignment between these highly influential cancer guidelines and multiple gastroenterology society guidelines on BE screening will help drive positive commercial insurance policy coverage decisions and expand access to EsoGuard esophageal precancer testing.”

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

About NCCN

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network(NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance of 33 leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to defining and advancing quality, effective, equitable, and accessible cancer care and prevention so all people can live better lives. Through the leadership and expertise of clinical professionals at NCCN Member Institutions, NCCN develops resources that present valuable information to the numerous stakeholders in the health care delivery system. By defining and advancing high-quality cancer care, NCCN promotes the importance of continuous quality improvement and recognizes the significance of creating clinical practice guidelines appropriate for use by patients, clinicians, and other health care decision-makers around the world. NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

