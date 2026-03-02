Lucent Diagnostics and Life Line Screening Partner to Bring Advanced Blood-Based Diagnostics to Communities Nationwide

Collaboration Aims to Expand Access to Early Detection of Potential Disease Marker

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucent Diagnostics, a brand of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), today announced a partnership with Life Line Screening (LLS), a national organization focused on identifying asymptomatic risks for chronic conditions in community health settings. Through the partnership, Life Line Screening will offer Lucent’s non-invasive blood based biomarker test nationally, with programs in Florida, California, and Texas already underway. This partnership supports the goals of both organizations to provide non-invasive, easily accessible testing in the general public.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease today, with another 6-7 million experiencing symptoms of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI). These figures underscore the urgent public health need for scalable testing options that can facilitate earlier identification of the disease in its most treatable phase.

“Too many chronic conditions go undetected until they become life-altering events,” said Jim Waters, Chief Operating Officer at LLS. “By partnering with Lucent Diagnostics, we're able to continue to expand our mission of uncovering asymptomatic risks earlier and more equitably. This partnership has the potential to impact numerous lives by supporting more informed treatment pathways, and it’s something we’re excited to bring to communities across the country.”

Now available to their network, LLS can continue its mission by bringing cutting edge blood tests in an accessible and convenient way. Through their mobile delivery model, LLS will provide testing opportunities in local venues such as community centers, churches, and senior centers. The results of these tests can then be shared to help primary care physicians facilitate early intervention and proactive lifestyle management for adults.

“Scientific rigor shouldn’t stop at the laboratory door. Through LLS, Lucent Diagnostics is bringing validated, high-quality science into community testing networks, helping ensure that everyone has access to information for use by their physician and not only in a research setting. This is a critical step toward earlier, more reliable detection of Alzheimer’s Disease,” says Zachary Fernandes, Quanterix General Manager for Lucent Diagnostics.

Life Line Screening is a national provider operating in the 48 contiguous states. By hosting over 15,000 community events annually, they provide a scalable infrastructure that reaches individuals in both major metropolitan areas and underserved rural regions. To learn more about LLS, visit www.lifelinescreening.com. To learn more about Lucent Diagnostics and Quanterix, visit www.lucentdiagnostics.com.

About Lucent Diagnostics

Lucent Diagnostics, a commercial brand of Quanterix, was created in 2023 to deliver revolutionary tools that aid in the earlier detection of cognitive disease. Powered by the ultra-sensitive Simoa® technology, Lucent Diagnostics bridges the gap between research and clinical use by offering products and services designed specifically to meet the separate needs of institutions and healthcare providers. With more than a decade of proven success within the neurology research space, supported by thousands of publications and partnerships, Quanterix aims to directly impact the landscape of cognitive disease through its commercial brand, Lucent Diagnostics. For more information, please visit www.LucentDiagnostics.com

About Life Line Screening Partners

Established in 1993, Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading provider of community-based preventive health screenings. The Company has empowered more than 11 million people to understand their health risks and take proactive steps toward maintaining their well-being. Life Line Screening serves over 15,000 locations across the US annually.

