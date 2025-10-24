SUBSCRIBE
LivaNova to Present at Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference in November 2025

October 24, 2025 | 
1 min read

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIVN #OSA--LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced that Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Shvartsburg, Chief Financial Officer, will present a general business update during a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference 2025 in New York City. The presentation will take place Mon., Nov. 17, at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.



The discussion will be available to all interested parties who register to attend the webcast, which is accessible via www.livanova.com/events. Listeners should log on approximately 10 minutes in advance to ensure proper setup of the webcast. A replay will be available on the LivaNova website within 24 hours after the live presentation.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a vision to change the trajectory of lives for a new day. Through ingenious medical solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions, LivaNova strives to ignite patient turnarounds. Headquartered in London, with approximately 3,000 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova serves patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding participation in upcoming events. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.


Contacts

LivaNova Investor Relations and Media Contacts

+1 281-895-2382
Briana Gotlin
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@livanova.com
Deanna Wilke
VP, Corporate Communications
Corporate.Communications@livanova.com

