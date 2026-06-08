LivaNova Appoints Anne Liddy as Chief Legal Officer

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIVN #OSA--LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced the appointment of Anne Liddy as Chief Legal Officer, effective August 31. Liddy will oversee the Company’s global legal and compliance function and serve as a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Liddy brings more than two decades of experience advising global healthcare and life sciences companies on complex legal, regulatory, M&A, and compliance matters. She joins LivaNova from Hologic, Inc., where she most recently served as General Counsel, leading a global legal organization and advising senior leadership and the Board of Directors on critical business, transactional, and compliance initiatives.

“Anne is a highly accomplished executive with an established record of achievement, guiding organizations through complex regulatory and business environments,” said Vladimir Makatsaria, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. “Her deep healthcare expertise and collaborative, strategic leadership style will be instrumental as we advance our core business and innovation agenda to deliver long-term value for patients, customers, and shareholders.”

Prior to her role as General Counsel, Liddy held leadership positions of increasing responsibility within Hologic’s legal organization, with oversight spanning commercial, intellectual property, employment, compliance, and litigation matters. Earlier in her career, she served as Corporate Counsel at Pfizer, Inc., supporting the consumer healthcare business. She began her legal career at Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston.

“I am honored to join LivaNova at this defining moment as the Company builds on its momentum and drives its strategy forward to provide meaningful impact for customers worldwide,” Liddy said. “LivaNova has a strong commitment to improving patients’ lives through innovation, and I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to support the Company’s strategic priorities, advance its global compliance framework, and help drive sustainable growth.”

Liddy holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of the Holy Cross and a Juris Doctor from Cornell University Law School.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a vision to change the trajectory of lives for a new day. Through ingenious medical solutions in select neurological and cardiac conditions, LivaNova strives to ignite patient turnarounds. Headquartered in London, with approximately 3,300 employees and a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova serves patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems worldwide. For more information, please visit www.livanova.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the Company’s goals, beliefs, expectations, strategies, objectives, plans, underlying assumptions, and other statements that are not necessarily based on historical facts. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding changes to the Company’s executive leadership. Actual events may differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

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