Lirum Therapeutics Announces Positive LX-101 Data Selected for Presentation at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting

New York, NY, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lirum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Lirum”), an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases, announced today that new LX-101 data in Ewing sarcoma has been selected for presentation at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, being held from April 17-22 in San Diego. LX-101 is a novel clinical-stage payload-bearing targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R), currently being developed in oncology and autoimmune indications.

These new data demonstrated LX-101’s potent antitumor activity as a single agent in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models of Ewing sarcoma, with additional activity, including synergy, when used in combination with PI3K or mTOR inhibition. The presentation concluded that LX-101 demonstrated improved preclinical activity relative to previously reported IGF-1R-targeting approaches. The observed single-agent activity and synergy with PI3K and mTOR inhibitors support further clinical development of LX-101 and LX-101-based combination strategies. The results will be presented by Roberto Cardenas-Zuniga, a member of the research team in the lab of Joseph Ludwig, M.D., at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Lirum’s collaborator on this project.

Presentation Details

Abstract#: 7873 Title: In Vivo Preclinical Efficacy of a Novel “Payload-Bearing” Peptide LX-101 Targeting IGF-1R in Ewing Sarcoma Date/Time: April 22, 2026 – 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT Session Title: PO.CL06.03 - Targeted Therapies, Predispositions, and Survivorship in Pediatric Cancers

Lirum also recently announced a “Study May Proceed” letter from the FDA enabling the inclusion of LX-101 in the RAPID platform clinical trial. RAPID (Rapidly Assess Promising Innovative Drugs) is a patient-centric, multicenter, open-label platform trial led by Joseph Ludwig, M.D., professor at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. RAPID employs a master protocol that enables the study of both single-agent and novel drug combinations in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT).

About Ewing Sarcoma

Ewing sarcoma is an aggressive cancer that primarily develops in the bones or surrounding soft tissues, most commonly affecting children, adolescents and young adults. ES is the second most common bone cancer in children in the US. Notably, Ewing sarcoma has strong ties to IGF-1R signaling pathway, including DNA-level gene fusions (i.e., EWSR1-FLI1) that affect IGF-1R signaling, providing a strong scientific and clinical rationale for LX-101 in this indication. Current treatments are limited to a combination of chemotherapy, surgical removal of the tumors and sometimes radiation therapy.

About Lirum Therapeutics, Inc.

Lirum is an innovative clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of debilitating diseases through the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel drug candidates with compelling mechanisms of action, regulatory pathways and commercial opportunities. Lirum’s lead candidate, LX-101, is a novel clinical-stage targeted therapy directed to the insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor (IGF-1R) with a differentiated mechanism of action. LX-101 is currently being manufactured for clinical use with plans to re-enter human trials in novel oncology and autoimmune indications, including thyroid eye disease (TED). For more information on Lirum, please visit www.lirumtx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

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