LiquidCell Dx Appoints Former Foundation Medicine, 10x Genomics and IDT Leader Mirna Jarosz as Chief Executive Officer; Names Former Foundation Medicine Chief Medical Officer Vincent A. Miller, MD, Senior Strategic Advisor

Precision diagnostics company adds seasoned oncology and diagnostics leaders to advance noninvasive tumor microenvironment profiling

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LiquidCell Dx, a precision diagnostics company building a blood-based platform for tumor microenvironment profiling, today announced the appointment of Mirna Jarosz as Chief Executive Officer and Vincent A. Miller, MD, as Senior Strategic Advisor. The appointments add operating, commercialization and clinical leadership as the company advances its platform and prepares for the next stage of growth.

Comprehensive genomic profiling changed oncology by making the tumor readable from blood. The biology around the tumor, including the immune cells, stromal context, and multicellular environment that shapes whether a drug works, has remained largely out of reach in routine clinical care. LiquidCell Dx is building a platform to change that, and has assembled an experienced team to bring it to market.

Jarosz has been a founding-stage operator across multiple genomics and diagnostics companies. She was the seventh employee at Foundation Medicine, where she helped build the FoundationOne clinical CGP assay, and the seventh employee at 10x Genomics, contributing to the scale-up of an early genomics platform. She has also held leadership roles at Ultima Genomics and Integrated DNA Technologies, where she served as General Manager of NGS within Danaher's Life Sciences platform.

"I have spent my career building genomics platforms from their earliest stages through commercial scale," said Jarosz. "LiquidCell Dx has the science and the team to do that again, this time to bring an important layer of cancer biology into clinical use."

As Chief Executive Officer, Jarosz will lead company strategy, operations and commercialization planning as LiquidCell Dx advances its platform and broader development strategy.

Dr. Miller previously served as the first Chief Medical Officer at Foundation Medicine, where he helped establish comprehensive genomic profiling as a standard of care in oncology. Before that, he spent over 20 years at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, where he served as an attending physician.

"As a practicing oncologist, I routinely saw patients with similar genomic profiles respond very differently to the same treatment,” said Miller. “The tumor microenvironment is a major reason why, and making it measurable from blood changes what clinicians can act on."

As Senior Strategic Advisor, Dr. Miller will advise LiquidCell Dx on clinical strategy, physician adoption and the broader role of tumor microenvironment profiling in oncology.

LiquidCell Dx brings together founders behind the underlying science and operators who helped build the first generation of precision oncology companies. Co-founders Aadel A. Chaudhuri, MD, PhD, of Mayo Clinic and Aaron M. Newman, PhD, of Stanford University bring the clinical, scientific and computational expertise behind the platform. Jarosz and Miller add experience translating complex cancer biology into products, clinical strategy and commercial execution.

About LiquidCell Dx

LiquidCell Dx is a precision diagnostics company based in San Carlos, California, building a blood-based platform for tumor microenvironment profiling. The company is translating complex tissue biology into blood-based signals for research and clinical development.

For more information, visit liquidcelldx.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Schmidt, Consort Partners

liquidcelldx@consortpartners.com