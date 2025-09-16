Lipella Pharmaceuticals to Present at Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum and Report Final Phase 2a Results in Oral Lichen Planus

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC: LIPO) ("Lipella" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company transforming care with innovative mucosal delivery solutions, today announced that Jonathan Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer of Lipella, will present a corporate overview and final results from Phase 2a trial of LP-10 in oral lichen planus at the Zacks SCR Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum on September 18th, 2025 at 12:30pm EDT.

Event Details:

To register for the event and access the Lipella presentation webcast, click on the link below.

Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum

Date: September 18, 2025

Time: 12:30 PM EDT

Format: This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

To learn more about the event, visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Lipella Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Lipella targets diseases with significant unmet needs, where no approved drug therapies currently exist. The company completed its initial public offering in 2022. Learn more at lipella.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding, among other things, our strategy, including our intention to pursue a relisting of our common stock on a national exchange, future operations, financial position, prospects, clinical trials, regulatory approvals, pipeline and opportunities, sources of growth, successful implementation of our proprietary technology, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "could," "continue," "would," "should," "potential," "target," "goal," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "expects," "projects" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and financial trends that we believe may affect among other things, market and other conditions, our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, risks related to our product candidates, including LP-310 and LP-10, general capital market risks, including our ability to relist our common stock on a national exchange, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and other risks that may be included in the periodic reports and other filings that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based upon the reasonable judgment of our management at the time such statement is made and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. In addition, the information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company has no obligation to update such information, including in the event that such information becomes inaccurate. You should not construe the contents of this press release as legal, tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein.

CONTACT:



Jonathan Kaufman



Chief Executive Officer



Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Info @Lipella.com



1-412-894-1853

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lipella-pharmaceuticals-to-present-at-zacks-scr-life-sciences-virtual-investor-forum-and-report-final-phase-2a-results-in-oral-lichen-planus-302555853.html

SOURCE Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.