Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LCTX #LineageCellTherapeutics--Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or “off the shelf”, cell therapies for serious medical conditions, today reported its third quarter 2025 financial and operating results and will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and provide a business update.

“It has been a productive third quarter for the Lineage team,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “Last quarter, I outlined five areas of focus through the end of this year, and I am pleased to report that we delivered on several of these during the third quarter, as outlined below.

We entered into a research collaboration with William Demant Invest A/S, which is designed to fund all currently planned preclinical development of our ReSonance program, demonstrating the ability of our technology platform to produce a partnered program with limited investment and in a short amount of time.

We solidified our position as a leader in allogeneic cell process development by reporting cGMP production for each of OpRegen and OPC1, from a master and working cell bank system which, in its current form, can support a production capability of millions of doses of a single-administration product, all from our in-house facility.

We launched a new cell therapy initiative, focused on islet cell transplants for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes, with an initial focus on addressing the unsolved issue of large-scale production of islet cells, which if successful could potentially solve a major hurdle to commercialization of islet cell therapy product candidates.”

“Looking ahead, we will continue to work on the other strategic initiatives I outlined, including activities designed to drive milestone revenue from our alliance with Roche and Genentech and pursuing grant funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) for our OPC1 program. We also continue to plan for a successful future by seeking to capitalize on our investments in our cell transplant platform and to utilize our manufacturing achievements as a foundation from which additional programs can be strategically advanced via funded collaborations or independently,” added Mr. Culley.

Select Business Highlights

RG6501 (OpRegen Cell Therapy) Positive RG6501 (OpRegen) Phase 1/2a Clinical Study 36 Month Results featured Clinical Trials at the Summit (CTS) 2025 , suggesting evidence of sustained gains in visual acuity and structural support of the retina. Ongoing execution of Lineage’s contributions to its collaboration ongoing In addition to testing of other surgical parameters, Genentech currently plans to evaluate two proprietary surgical delivery devices that have potential advantages over available off-the-shelf devices in the Phase 2a GAlette Study. Ongoing efforts to further support development of OpRegen cell therapy under a separate services agreement with Genentech, signed May 2024, including: (i) activities to support the ongoing Phase 1/2a study long term follow-up and the currently enrolling Phase 2a GAlette Study; and (ii) additional technical training and materials related to our cell therapy technology platform to support commercial manufacturing strategies.



ReSonance (ANP1) Announced



Manufacturing Capability Successfully completed a production run for each of OpRegen and OPC1, two of our product candidates, each produced from a customized, two-tiered current Good Manufacturing Practice (“cGMP”) cell banking system, highlighting the application of the Lineage platform across multiple programs. This production process utilizes a genetically-stable master cell bank created from a single, well-characterized pluripotent cell line, to generate a working cell bank, which then provides the source material for a final cell-based product candidate. This demonstrated cGMP production process should enable the ability to produce millions of doses of a cost-effective, scalable and consistent supply of an allogeneic, cell-based product derived from a single initial cell line, that can be applied across multiple programs.



ILT1 Launched



OPC1 First chronic spinal cord injury participant treated in the DOSED First treated participant was a neurologically complete SCI injury (American Spinal Injury Association Impairment Scale [AIS] grade A), with a single neurological level of injury (NLI) from levels T1 to T10, and the novel delivery system successfully administered a one-time injection of OPC1. No significant safety events have been reported sixty days following treatment in the first chronic SCI participant. The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine DOSED



Balance Sheet Highlights

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $40.5 million as of September 30, 2025, is expected to support planned operations into Q2 2027.

Third Quarter Operating Results

Revenues: Revenue is generated primarily from collaboration revenues, royalties, and other revenues. Total revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $3.7 million, a decrease of approximately $0.1 million as compared to $3.8 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by lower royalty revenue and other service revenues recognized of $0.3 million, partially offset by more collaboration revenues of $0.2 million.

Operating Expenses: Operating expenses are primarily comprised of research and development (“R&D”) expenses and general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses. Total operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $7.5 million, a decrease of $0.1 million as compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2024.

R&D Expenses: R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $3.3 million, an increase of $0.1 million as compared to $3.2 million for the same period in 2024. The net increase was primarily driven by $0.2 million for our OPC1 program, $0.4 million for our preclinical programs and other undisclosed programs, partially offset by $0.5 million for our OpRegen program.

G&A Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 were $4.2 million, a decrease of $0.2 million as compared to $4.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease was primarily attributable stock-based compensation and services provided by third parties.

Loss from Operations: Loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $3.8 million, which was in-line with the comparative prior year period’s loss.

Other Income/(Expenses): Other income/(expenses) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 reflected other expense of $26.0 million, compared to other income of $0.8 million for the same period in 2024. The change was largely attributable to the non-cash quarterly fair value remeasurement of the warrant liabilities of $26.6 million primarily due to a change in our share price as compared to the prior year period, and $0.2 million for exchange rate fluctuations related to Lineage’s international subsidiaries.

Net Loss Attributable to Lineage: The net loss attributable to Lineage for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $29.8 million, or $0.13 per share (basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of $3.0 million, or $0.02 per share (basic and diluted), for the same period in 2024. The change was primarily driven by the non-cash quarterly fair value remeasurement of the warrant liabilities due to a change in our share price as compared to the prior quarter.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel allogeneic, or “off the shelf”, cell therapies for serious medical conditions. Lineage’s programs are based on its proprietary cell-based technology platform and associated development and manufacturing capabilities. From this platform, Lineage designs, develops, manufactures, and tests specialized human cells with anatomical and physiological functions similar or identical to cells found naturally in the human body. These cells are created by applying directed differentiation protocols to established, well-characterized, and self-renewing pluripotent cell lines. These protocols generate cells with characteristics associated with specific and desired developmental lineages. Cells derived from such lineages are transplanted into patients in an effort to replace or support cells that are absent or dysfunctional due to degenerative disease, aging, or traumatic injury, and to restore or augment the patient’s functional activity. Lineage’s pipeline currently includes: (i) OpRegen® cell therapy, a retinal pigment epithelial cell therapy in Phase 2a development under a worldwide collaboration with Roche and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration; (ii) OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy in Phase 1/2a development for the treatment of spinal cord injuries; (iii) ReSonanceTM (ANP1), an auditory neuronal progenitor cell therapy in development under a collaboration with William Demant Invest A/S for the potential treatment of auditory neuropathy; (iv) PNC1, a photoreceptor neural cell therapy for the potential treatment of vision loss due to photoreceptor dysfunction or damage; (v) RND1, a novel hypoimmune induced pluripotent stem cell line being developed under a gene editing partnership; and ILT1, a cell therapy initiative focused on islet cell transplants for the treatment of the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. For more information, please visit www.lineagecell.com or follow the company on X/Twitter @LineageCell.

Forward-Looking Statements

Lineage cautions you that all statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements, can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “aim,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “could,” “can,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “would,” “contemplate,” “project,” “target,” “suggest,” or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: that the planned funding under the research collaboration agreement with WDI will fund all currently planned preclinical development of ReSonance (ANP1); that Lineage’s cGMP production process for certain product candidates can produce millions of doses of a cost-effective, scalable and consistent supply of an allogeneic, cell-based product derived from a single initial cell line and that such process can be applied across one or more programs; Lineage’s plans to and its ability to apply its manufacturing capabilities to establish a production modality that can potentially solve a major hurdle to commercialization of islet cell therapy product candidates; the potential therapeutic benefits of OpRegen cell therapy in patients with GA secondary to AMD and the significance of the Phase 1/2a clinical study data reported to date; Genentech’s plans to evaluate proprietary surgical delivery devices that have potential advantages over available off-the-shelf devices in the Phase 2a GAlette Study the benefits of our services agreement with Genentech and its impact on advancing the OpRegen cell therapy program; the plans and expectations with respect to OPC1; Lineage’s belief that its cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is sufficient to support its planned operations into the second quarter of 2027. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Lineage’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to, the following risks: that we may need to allocate our cash to unexpected events and expenses causing us to expend our cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities more quickly than expected; that development activities, preclinical activities, and clinical trials of our product candidates may not commence, progress or be completed as expected due to many factors within and outside of our control; that positive findings in early clinical and/or nonclinical studies of a product candidate may not be predictive of success in subsequent clinical and/or nonclinical studies of that candidate; that Roche and Genentech may not successfully advance OpRegen cell therapy or be successful in completing further clinical trials for OpRegen cell therapy and/or obtaining regulatory approval for OpRegen cell therapy in any particular jurisdiction; that competing alternative therapies may adversely impact the commercial potential of OpRegen cell therapy; that OPC1 clinical trials may not be successful; that the ongoing Israeli regional conflict may materially and adversely impact our manufacturing processes, including cell banking and product manufacturing for our cell therapy product candidates, all of which are conducted by our subsidiary in Jerusalem, Israel; that Lineage may not be able to manufacture sufficient clinical quantities of its product candidates in accordance with current good manufacturing practice; and those risks and uncertainties inherent in Lineage’s business and other risks discussed in Lineage’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Lineage’s forward-looking statements are based upon its current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Lineage’s periodic reports with the SEC, including Lineage’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and its other subsequent reports, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Lineage undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made except as required by law.

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,463 $ 45,789 Marketable securities 23 2,016 Accounts receivable 127 638 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,647 2,554 Total current assets 42,260 50,997 NONCURRENT ASSETS Property and equipment, net 2,157 2,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,311 2,144 Deposits and other long-term assets 539 614 Goodwill 10,672 10,672 Intangible assets, net 31,700 46,540 TOTAL ASSETS $ 89,639 $ 113,218 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 4,550 $ 5,437 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,023 1,097 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 43 55 Deferred revenues, current portion 3,766 7,388 Total current liabilities 9,382 13,977 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Deferred tax liability 273 273 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 12,462 14,433 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,515 1,295 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 40 67 Warrant liabilities 45,171 6,161 TOTAL LIABILITIES 68,843 36,206 Commitments and contingencies — — SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred shares, no par value, 2,000 shares authorized; none issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common shares, no par value, 450,000 shares authorized as of

September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 230,328 and 220,416 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 494,175 484,722 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,286 ) (2,876 ) Accumulated deficit (467,849 ) (403,465 ) Lineage's shareholders’ equity 22,040 78,381 Noncontrolling deficit (1,244 ) (1,369 ) Total shareholders’ equity 20,796 77,012 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 89,639 $ 113,218

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUES: Collaboration revenues $ 3,544 $ 3,386 $ 7,346 $ 5,671 Royalties, license and other revenues 137 393 602 960 Total revenues 3,681 3,779 7,948 6,631 OPERATING EXPENSES: Cost of royalties 5 38 80 180 Research and development 3,271 3,171 9,491 9,049 General and administrative 4,191 4,410 13,608 13,770 Loss on impairment of intangible asset — — 14,840 — Total operating expenses 7,467 7,619 38,019 22,999 Loss from operations (3,786 ) (3,840 ) (30,071 ) (16,368 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest income, net 366 397 1,298 1,322 Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities, net 6 (6 ) (1 ) (21 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (26,557 ) — (36,992 ) — Foreign currency transaction gain (loss), net 219 448 1,666 (284 ) Other income (expense), net — — (159 ) 19 Total other income (expenses) (25,966 ) 839 (34,188 ) 1,036 NET LOSS (29,752 ) (3,001 ) (64,259 ) (15,332 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (29 ) (33 ) (125 ) (4 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LINEAGE $ (29,781 ) $ (3,034 ) $ (64,384 ) $ (15,336 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Lineage

basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and

diluted net loss per common share 228,853 188,835 227,765 186,860

LINEAGE CELL THERAPEUTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Lineage $ (64,384 ) $ (15,336 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 125 4 Adjustments to reconcile net loss attributable to Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

to net cash used in operating activities: Issuance costs for common stock warrant liabilities 183 — Loss on impairment of intangible asset 14,840 — Loss on marketable equity securities, net 1 21 Accretion of income on marketable debt securities (10 ) (184 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 513 436 Change in right-of-use assets and liabilities (41 ) (31 ) Amortization of intangible assets — 22 Stock-based compensation 3,654 3,762 Change in fair value of warrant liability 36,992 — Foreign currency remeasurement (1,721 ) 309 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 511 339 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,077 891 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (188 ) (1,778 ) Deferred revenue (5,593 ) (5,201 ) Net cash used in operating activities (14,041 ) (16,746 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities — 18 Purchases of marketable debt securities — (8,761 ) Maturities of marketable debt securities 2,000 4,000 Purchase of equipment (123 ) (200 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities 1,877 (4,943 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee options exercised 487 229 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 319 — Common shares received and retired for employee taxes paid (15 ) (23 ) Proceeds from sale of common shares under ATM, net of offering costs 1,276 68 Proceeds from sale of common shares under registered direct financing, net of offering costs — 13,889 Proceeds from sale of common shares with warrants under registered direct financing, net of offering costs 5,232 — Payment of financed insurance premium (684 ) — Payment of finance lease liabilities (44 ) (40 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 6,571 14,123 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 216 (120 ) NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND

RESTRICTED CASH (5,377 ) (7,686 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: At beginning of the period 46,354 35,992 At end of the period $ 40,977 $ 28,306

