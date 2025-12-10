Lin Health Raises $11 Million Series A to Fuel Growth of Virtual Chronic Pain Recovery Platform

Oversubscribed round demonstrates strong investor confidence in Lin Health's neuroscience-based approach to chronic pain

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lin Health , the leader in behavioral care for chronic pain recovery, today announced the close of an oversubscribed $11 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Proofpoint Capital, a U.S.-based venture firm formed by seasoned healthcare operators, with participation from new investors Osage Venture Partners and NewHealth Ventures. Continued strong support and investment came from existing investors, including aMoon, Mayo Clinic, Saban Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, and Viola Ventures.

In partnership with major health systems, clinics, and payers, Lin Health is redefining chronic pain care to treat conditions as diverse as migraines, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and back and joint pain. Accessible to more than 60 million covered Americans, Lin offers patients an effective, non-opioid treatment that addresses the root cause of pain in the nervous system. Through a physician-led, coach-supported virtual program, Lin engages patients multiple times per week as a high-touch resource grounded in decades of clinical research and aligned with national guidelines for chronic pain management.

"This milestone reflects the confidence of our investors and the urgency of addressing our growing chronic pain crisis, as at least one in five doctor visits are tied to pain," said Lin Health CEO and Co-Founder Yehuda Kogan. "We've proven that our mission-driven team and model deliver results for patients, systems, and payers, and now we're ready to compound our rapid growth, scale our partnerships, and bring relief to the millions of underserved Americans living with these conditions."

The company operates with a proven collaborative care model, leveraging its technology and AI software to scale operations and support patients and clinicians efficiently without increasing administrative costs, while deepening integration across the healthcare ecosystem. The new funding will be used to drive product innovation, expand go-to-market efforts, strengthen clinically integrated partnerships, and accelerate Lin's role as the first-line solution for chronic pain care nationwide.

"Lin Health has built a category-defining approach to chronic conditions as they tackle one of the most costly and overlooked challenges in U.S. healthcare: chronic pain," said Dan Goldsmith of Proofpoint Capital, who joins Lin Health's board. "Their model doesn't just deliver meaningful outcomes for patients; it also addresses systemic inefficiencies and financial realities for payers and care teams. I've seen firsthand how the right combination of technology and clinical expertise can transform an industry, and Lin is poised to do just that for pain care. I'm excited to join the board and support the team in scaling this important mission."

Lin Health tackles the biggest blind spot in U.S. healthcare: chronic pain, which costs more than cancer and diabetes combined at $635 billion annually. Our evidence-based, award-winning treatment retrains maladaptive pain circuits and restores function, bridging medical and behavioral care through elements of Pain Reprocessing Therapy, Emotional Awareness and Expression Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and other neuroplastic pain recovery techniques. Our adjunctive care improves population health, reduces provider burnout, supports value-based outcomes, lowers the total cost of care, and prevents system leakage. Founded in 2021 by industry veterans and backed by leading investment firms, we partner with health systems, clinics, and payers to deliver immediately accessible continuity of care, built on end-to-end proprietary software that handles the entire business side of care delivery. With nationwide payer coverage for 60 million Americans, Lin is on a mission to reclaim lives from chronic pain.

